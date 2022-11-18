Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022: Attention Towards Health Education, Subsidies for NIPT, and Genetic Counseling All Boost Sector

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis,2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is also known as noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS). It is a procedure used to determine the chromosomal abnormalities or disorders of the fetus which generally occur due to missing or an extra copy (aneuploidy) of a chromosome. NIPT examines small deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) fragments which are circulating in the blood of pregnant woman. These small fragments are freely floating and hence are called cell-free DNA. NIPT is carried out for the detection of trisomy 18, trisomy 13, Down syndrome, and missing or extra copies of X and Y chromosomes. NIPT is found to be useful during the COVID-19 pandemic situation to avoid the risk of infection. The potential to isolate fetal DNA and fetal cells from maternal blood during pregnancy has revealed exciting opportunities for upgraded noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).



Market Dynamics



Obtaining reimbursement for tests from payers is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Vendors may focus on obtaining insurance coverage for NIPT tests offered by them, considering the high costs of these tests. Moreover, attention towards health education, subsidies for NIPT, and genetic counseling is also expected to aid in growth of the market.

For instance, in September 2020, researchers from Fudan University, China, and University College London, U.K., reported that, in China, compared with Zhengzhou participants, a higher proportion of Shenzhen women had heard of NIPT (87.30% vs. 64.03%), were willing to receive NIPT (91.80% vs. 80.43%) and had taken NIPT (83.12% vs. 54.54%), while their satisfaction level was lower.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Test Type:

Panel 1 Test

Panel 2 Test

Panel 3 Test

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Sex Chromosome abnormalities

Other

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Maternity Centers

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BGI Group

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Eurofin Scientific

Natera, Inc.

Sequenom, Inc.

Axia Women's Health

Eluthia,

BillionToOne, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporation.

Igenomix

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yourgene Health PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Test Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

