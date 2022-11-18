$4+ Billion Medical Ceramics Markets - Global Forecasts to 2027: Increasing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Bioinert (Zirconia, Aluminium), Bioactive (Glass, Hydroxyapatite), Bioresorbable Ceramics), Application (Dental Application, Orthopedic Application, Plastic Surgery, Surgical Instruments), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical ceramics market is valued at an estimated USD 2.92 billion by 2022 is projected to reached USD 4.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%

The growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The zirconia segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical ceramics market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).

In 2021, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations will drive the market growth.

Dental application segment accounted for the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into - dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery.

In 2021, the dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. Factors supporting the growth increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medical ceramics market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The medical ceramics market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of knee & hip replacement procedures.

Premium Insights

Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries and Growing Awareness of Dental Care Drive Market Growth

Bioinert Ceramics Segment Dominated Market in North America in 2021

China Registers Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Implantable Devices

Increasing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications

Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Procedures

Restraints

Stringent Clinical & Regulatory Processes

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

3D Printed Ceramics

Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products

Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications

Challenges

Issues Related to Reparability & Recycling

Shortage of Skilled Surgeons and Dental Professionals

Regulatory Analysis

North America

FDA Device Classification

US: Regulatory Approval Process

US: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Canada

Europe

European Regulatory Process

Europe: Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices (MDR)

Asia-Pacific

Japan: Medical Device Classification Under PMDA

China: Classification of Medical Devices

India

Ecosystem Coverage

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Royal DSM

Ceramtec

KYOCERA Corporation

CoorsTek Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Superior Technical Ceramics

Rauschert GmbH

H.C. Starck GmbH

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Bakony Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Other Companies

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

QSIL Ceramics GmbH

Ferro Corporation

Elan Technology

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

