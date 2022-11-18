The packaging machinery market is projected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Machinery Market by Machine Type, End-use industry, Technology And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363792/?utm_source=GNW

The market is also driven by factors such as the growing popularity of pre-made pouch machinery, the expanding aseptic packaging industry, and the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries



By machine type, filling machine is largest market share for packaging machinery market during forecast period

Based on machine type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into filling, labeling, form-fill-seal, cartoning, palletizing, wrapping, and other machines., the filling segment accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market. Filling machines are used to fill products into bags, pouches, or containers. Various filling machines are available in the market for liquids, pastes, powders, or granular materials. From manufacturing to shipment, packaging is one of the most important processes in any production unit. Earlier, packaging was often done manually; however, with the introduction of filling machines, packaging processes have become more streamlined and efficient. There are also integrated systems available in the market that can perform fill, pack, and case functions automatically.

• By end-use industry, food industry accounts for larger share during forecast period



Based on the end-use industry, the packaging machinery market is segmented into the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and other industries. In 2021, the food industry accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market.



Asia Pacific accounts for largest share by region in packaging machinery market

The regions studied in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.The Asia Pacific is the largest market for packaging machinery.



This market is also the fastest-growing regional segment.The Asia Pacific was the largest packaging machinery market in 2021.

Countries across the APAC are expected to experience significant demand for packaging machinery due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development. In addition, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base which leads to an increase in the packaging machinery market across this region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information was gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Department: Sales/Export/Marketing:46.7% Production:30% CXOs:23.3%

• By Designation: Managers: 55.7 CXOs: 23.3% and Executives: 21.0%

• By region: North America: 30% Europe: 23% APAC: 27% Middle East & Africa: 15% South America: 5%



The companies profiled in this market research report include KHS Group (Germany), SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tetra Laval Group. (Sweden), Barry-Wehmiller (US), Marchesini Group (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sacmi (Italy), Langley Holdings (UK), Douglas Machine Inc. (US), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Maillis Group (Luxemberg) and Duravant (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the packaging machinery market on the basis of machine type, technology, end-use industry, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the packaging machinery market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, and recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the packaging machinery market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and joint ventures.

