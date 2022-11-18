Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2022: Attitudes, Payments Behaviour and Preferences of Canadian Consumers Across All Major Payment Modalities

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.

Two years of COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in permanent shifts in consumer payment behaviour. The impact of the war in Ukraine is also likely to have a ripple effect throughout the world economies which will, in turn, affect what Canadian consumers purchase, and how they purchase.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the pandemic abates.

It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.

The 2022 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:

Cash

Contactless payments

Prepaid cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

Gift cards

Debit cards

Online purchases

P2P payments

Credit cards

Preauthorized payments

International remittances

Bill payments

Cryptocurrencies

Wearables

Loyalty redemption

Key Topics Covered:

The View from 30,000 ft

Introduction

Background and Objectives

How did we do it? - Methodology

Significance Testing

Sample Profile

Detailed Findings

Payment Preferences

Bank Branch and ABM Visits

Cash Withdrawals and Usage

Cheque payments

Debit, including Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage

Credit Card

Contactless Payments

Mobile Payments

Online Purchases and Payments

Wearable Payments

Online Bill Payments

Preauthorized Payments

Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Loyalty Redemption Payments

P2P Payments

International Remittances

Cryptocurrencies

Companies Mentioned

Aeroplan

AIR MILES

AliPay

Amazon

American Express

Apple

Bank of Montreal

CAA

Canadian Tire

Esso

Ethereum

Fitbit

Garmin

Google

HBC

Huawei

Indigo

Interac

LG

MasterCard

Metro

Motorola

PayPal

Petro-Canada

President's Choice

Royal Bank of Canada

Samsung

Scotiabank

Sobeys

Starbucks

Swatch

TD Bank

Uber

UnionPay

Visa

WeChat a

Western Union

