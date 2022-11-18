Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2022: Attitudes, Payments Behaviour and Preferences of Canadian Consumers Across All Major Payment Modalities

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.
Two years of COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in permanent shifts in consumer payment behaviour. The impact of the war in Ukraine is also likely to have a ripple effect throughout the world economies which will, in turn, affect what Canadian consumers purchase, and how they purchase.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the pandemic abates.
It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.
The 2022 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:
- Cash
- Contactless payments
- Prepaid cards
- Cheques
- Mobile payments
- Gift cards
- Debit cards
- Online purchases
- P2P payments
- Credit cards
- Preauthorized payments
- International remittances
- Bill payments
- Cryptocurrencies
- Wearables
- Loyalty redemption
Key Topics Covered:
The View from 30,000 ft
Introduction
- Background and Objectives
- How did we do it? - Methodology
- Significance Testing
- Sample Profile
Detailed Findings
- Payment Preferences
- Bank Branch and ABM Visits
- Cash Withdrawals and Usage
- Cheque payments
- Debit, including Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage
- Credit Card
- Contactless Payments
- Mobile Payments
- Online Purchases and Payments
- Wearable Payments
- Online Bill Payments
- Preauthorized Payments
- Prepaid Cards
- Gift Cards
- Loyalty Redemption Payments
- P2P Payments
- International Remittances
- Cryptocurrencies
