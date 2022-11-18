Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Booming Industry Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2030

Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market will clock US$ 5.30 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Temperature Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Growth Drivers
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for temperature monitoring systems has skyrocketed recently, as fever was the first symptom for suspected COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the government has established regulatory standards for temperature monitoring in malls, movie theatres, and other public places, making it mandatory to keep track of who is visiting the location and their body temperature. Also, increasing viral, infectious, and chronic diseases such as malaria, dengue, hepatitis, and tuberculosis are boosting the global temperature monitoring systems market.
The global temperature monitoring systems market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, type, end-user, and region.
Excerpts from 'by Product'
The global temperature monitoring systems market has been divided into two product categories:
- Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices
- Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancement, and the introduction of novel devices, the digital temperature monitoring devices segment is leading the global temperature monitoring systems market. Furthermore, rapid adoption and the introduction of novel products propel the global temperature monitoring systems market. Temperature monitoring was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic because fever was one of the primary symptoms of the virus, so the demand for temperature monitoring systems increased dramatically
Excerpts From 'by Type'
The global temperature monitoring systems market is segmented into
- Contact
- Non-Contact
Because of technological advancement, the increasing adoption of novel products, and many key players, non-contact temperature monitoring devices are leading the global market. Furthermore, avoiding direct contact with patients, non-contact temperature monitoring increases the safety of both the medical practitioner and the patient and contributes to global non-contact temperature monitoring systems market growth.
Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation
The global temperature monitoring systems market has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest Of The World
North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global temperature monitoring systems market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to increasing infectious diseases in the region, such as COVID-19, Influenza, H1N1 etc., and the growing adoption of temperature monitoring systems. Technological advancement, developed infrastructure, and the presence of several players boost the North American temperature monitoring systems market.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global temperature monitoring systems market are
- 3m Company
- A&D Company Ltd.
- Abb Ltd.
- Braun Healthcare
- Deltatrack
- Emerson Electric
- Exergen Corporation
- Fluke Corporation (A Subsidiary Of Fortive Corporation)
- Geratherm
- Honeywell
- Kelsius, Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Masimo
- Monnit Corporation
- Omega Engineering
- Omron Healthcare
- Rees Scientific
- Sensoscientific, Inc.
- Siemens Ag
- Testo Ag (Germany)
- Toshiba Inc.
