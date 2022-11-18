Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2022: IPTV Subscriptions will Grow from 7.8 Million in 2021 to 8.4 Million by 2026

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.

It provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Germany today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

Key Highlights

  • IPTV subscriptions will grow from 7.8 million in 2021 to 8.4 million by 2026, with improving coverage of broadband networks which support the delivery of IPTV services.
  • SVOD subscriptions will continue to grow over the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 9.7%, supported by new entrants into the market and rising fixed broadband penetration in the country.
  • Fiber-optic lines will surpass digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions in 2026, driven by ongoing investments by operators and the government in fiber-optic network expansion over the forecast period.

Scope

  • Pay-TV operators had an estimated 30.0 million subscribers (includes basic and premium pay-TV services) in 2021, a 1.1% rise from 2020.
  • Germany had an estimated 36.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.3 million or 20.9% from 2020.
  • 4G is the leading mobile technology with a share of 78.3% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021. However, its subscription share will decline over the forecast period to 40.3% as subscribers migrate to higher-speed 5G services.
  • Germany's smartphone subscription penetration of population reached an estimated 92.6% in 2021. Over the forecast period, the smartphone subscription penetration of the population will rise to 98.2% by 2026, supported by device bundled plans with easy monthly instalment options offered by MNOs.
  • Total fixed broadband lines in Germany will increase from 37.9 million in 2021 to 42.2 million by 2026, supported by growth in DSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) and FTTH/B lines, on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand broadband in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Country statistics
  • Population and household context
  • Television and telecom services market outlook
  • TV services market
  • SVOD services market
  • Mobile services market
  • Fixed broadband services market
  • Total telecom service revenue
  • Competitive landscape snapshots
  • Competitive landscape
  • Additional resources
  • Data tables
  • Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • ARD
  • DAZN
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • O2
  • ProSiebenSat.1
  • RTL
  • S Nation Media
  • ServusTV
  • Sky
  • Sport1
  • Vodafone
  • Warner Bros Discovery
  • ZDF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgibgy

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data