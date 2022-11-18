Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2022: IPTV Subscriptions will Grow from 7.8 Million in 2021 to 8.4 Million by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.
It provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Germany today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.
Key Highlights
- IPTV subscriptions will grow from 7.8 million in 2021 to 8.4 million by 2026, with improving coverage of broadband networks which support the delivery of IPTV services.
- SVOD subscriptions will continue to grow over the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 9.7%, supported by new entrants into the market and rising fixed broadband penetration in the country.
- Fiber-optic lines will surpass digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions in 2026, driven by ongoing investments by operators and the government in fiber-optic network expansion over the forecast period.
Scope
- Pay-TV operators had an estimated 30.0 million subscribers (includes basic and premium pay-TV services) in 2021, a 1.1% rise from 2020.
- Germany had an estimated 36.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.3 million or 20.9% from 2020.
- 4G is the leading mobile technology with a share of 78.3% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021. However, its subscription share will decline over the forecast period to 40.3% as subscribers migrate to higher-speed 5G services.
- Germany's smartphone subscription penetration of population reached an estimated 92.6% in 2021. Over the forecast period, the smartphone subscription penetration of the population will rise to 98.2% by 2026, supported by device bundled plans with easy monthly instalment options offered by MNOs.
- Total fixed broadband lines in Germany will increase from 37.9 million in 2021 to 42.2 million by 2026, supported by growth in DSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) and FTTH/B lines, on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand broadband in the country.
