Correction to the date of the English stock exchange release regarding Tapio Pajuharju’s decision to leave Harvia

English Finnish

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 November 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EET





In Harvia’s English stock exchange release regarding Tapio Pajuharju’s decision to leave Harvia, published on 17 November 2022 at 4:30 pm EET, there was an error regarding the date of the stock exchange release (11 November 2022). The correct date of the release is 17 November 2022. The date was correct in the Finnish version.





For more information, please contact:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com