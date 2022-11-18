New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SD-WAN and SASE: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363573/?utm_source=GNW
The worldwide SD-WAN service revenue is expected to increase from USD26 billion in 2022 to USD54 billion in 2027.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast for SD-WAN services worldwide, including projections for:
- the number of sites at which SD-WAN services are deployed
- revenue from SD-WAN service provision
- revenue from associated connectivity services.
- a 5-year forecast for SASE services worldwide, including projections for:
- revenue from the security elements of SASE services
- the SASE share of the combined SD-WAN and security revenue.
Results are split by business size (micro, small, medium-sized, large and very large) and geographical region.
