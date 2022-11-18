|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|11/23/2022
|11/23/2022
|11/23/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,800
|1,200
|1,355
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.755
|/
|6.550
|92.950
|/
|6.460
|88.120
|/
|1.970
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|8
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,500
|1,300
|5,629
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|7
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|7
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.755
|/
|6.550
|92.950
|/
|6.460
|88.120
|/
|1.970
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.805
|/
|6.510
|93.100
|/
|6.430
|88.250
|/
|1.959
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.755
|/
|6.550
|92.950
|/
|6.460
|88.120
|/
|1.970
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.771
|/
|6.540
|93.013
|/
|6.440
|88.173
|/
|1.966
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.805
|/
|6.510
|93.100
|/
|6.430
|88.250
|/
|1.959
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.665
|/
|6.620
|92.830
|/
|6.480
|87.784
|/
|2.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.732
|/
|6.570
|92.999
|/
|6.450
|88.032
|/
|1.978
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.97
|1.08
|4.15
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND