Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 11/23/202211/23/202211/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,8001,2001,355
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.755/6.55092.950/6.46088.120/1.970
Total Number of Bids Received 15827
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,5001,3005,629
Total Number of Successful Bids 9711
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9711
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.755/6.55092.950/6.46088.120/1.970
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.805/6.51093.100/6.43088.250/1.959
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.755/6.55092.950/6.46088.120/1.970
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.771/6.54093.013/6.44088.173/1.966
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.805/6.51093.100/6.43088.250/1.959
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.665/6.62092.830/6.48087.784/2.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.732/6.57092.999/6.45088.032/1.978
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.971.084.15