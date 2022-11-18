Automotive Transmission Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $485.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Transmission Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362908/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Transmission Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The global automotive transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $485.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production and growing demand for lightweight transmission systems to enhance the driving experience.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Transmission Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of more efficient automatic transmission and increasing demand for hybrid and dual clutch transmission.



Automotive Transmission Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that automatic transmission will remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive transmission market by transmission type, vehicle type, engine type and region, as follows:



Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type [Value $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automatic

• Manual



Automotive Transmission Market by Vehicle Type [Value $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Passenger Car

• Compact Cars

• Mid-Size Cars

• Luxury Cars

• SUVs

• LCV

• HCV

• Electric Vehicles



Automotive Transmission Market by Engine Type [Value $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• IC Engine

• Electric Vehicles



Automotive Transmission Market by Region [Value $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Rest of the World

• Brazil

List of Automotive Transmission Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive transmission companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive transmission companies profiled in this report includes.



• Aisin Seiki

• Robert Bosch

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Continental

• Magna

• Eaton Corporation

• GKN

• Jatco

• BorgWarner

• Schaeffler

Automotive Transmission Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that automatic transmission will remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Shifting consumer interest from manual to automatic transmission is the most disruptive trend due to ease of operation and low maintenance cost which is driving the automatic transmission market.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to high vehicle production and increasing adoption of automatic transmission in mid size and compact cars. Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for automatic transmissions in small, compact, and mid-size cars.

Features of the Global Automotive Transmission Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive transmission market size by various segments, such as by transmission type, vehicle type, and engine type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by transmission type, vehicle type, and engine type and regions for the global automotive transmission market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive transmission market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive transmission market size?

Answer: The global automotive transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $485.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive transmission market?

Answer: The automotive transmission market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive transmission market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production and growing demand for lightweight transmission systems to enhance the driving experience.

Q4. What are the major transmission type or end use industries for automotive transmission?

Answer: Automatic transmission is the major segment by transmission type for automotive transmission.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive transmission market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of more efficient automatic transmission and increasing demand for hybrid and dual clutch transmission.

Q7.

Which automotive transmission product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that automatic transmission will remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Shifting consumer interest from manual to automatic transmission is the most disruptive trend due to ease of operation and low maintenance cost which is driving the automatic transmission market.

Q8: In automotive transmission market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to high vehicle production and increasing adoption of automatic transmission in mid size and compact cars. Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for automatic transmissions in small, compact, and mid-size cars.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive transmission market by vehicle type (Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicles), transmission type (Automatic and Manual), engine type (IC Engine and Electric Vehicle) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



