Credit Insurance Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Global Credit Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 14200 million by 2028, from US$ 12260 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

Euler Hermes

Sinosure

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

Four major groups –Euler Hermes, Sinosure, Atradius and Coface – dominate the market internationally, with a combined market share of over 75%.



Segmentation by Types: -

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Segmentation by Applications: -

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Credit insurance market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Detailed TOC of Global Credit Insurance Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Credit Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

5 Credit Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

