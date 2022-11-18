LSEV Market Trends and ForecastThe global LSEV market is expected to reach an estimated $13.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362905/?utm_source=GNW



LSEV Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global LSEV market looks promising with opportunities in the golf carts, personal utility vehicles, light speed off road, and low speed heavy duty vehicles. The global LSEV market is expected to reach an estimated $13.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.



Emerging Trends in the LSEV Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of low cost lithium ion batteries, adoption of 3D printing technology for LSEV manufacturing, and increasing use of LSEVs as personal transportation vehicles in countries like United States.



LSEV Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that golf cart will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global LSEV market by application, voltage type, and region, as follows:



LSEV Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Golf cart

• Personal utility vehicles

• Low speed heavy duty vehicles

• Low speed off road vehicles



LSEV Market by Voltage [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• 24V

• 36V

• 48V

• 60V

• 72V



LSEV Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Brazil

• Turkey

• The Rest of the World

List of LSEV Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies LSEV companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

• BYVIN

• Yogomo

• Textron

• Shandong Shifeng

• Polaris

• Groupe Renault

• LIGIER GROUP

• Yujie Group

• Terra Motors

• Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle

• Jiangsu Kingbon Vehicle

• Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle

• ZHIDOU

LSEV Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 48 Volt powered LSEV will remain the largest segment, whereas 72 Volt powered LSEV is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for high performance LSEVs.

• APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to reduce carbon emission and increasing traffic congestion.

Features of the Global LSEV Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global LSEV market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global LSEV market size by various segments, such as by voltage, applications in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global LSEV market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by voltage, applications, and regions for the global LSEV market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global LSEV market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

