New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Port and Service Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362904/?utm_source=GNW



Marine Port and Service Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global marine port and service industry looks promising with opportunities for the container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, and navigation services. The global marine port and service industry is expected to reach an estimated $105.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are high growth of the marine freight transportation market and surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo. Increasing global exports, rising customer (shipping companies) demand, and expansion of new regional trade hubs are the additional factors contributing to accelerated growth.



Emerging Trends in the Marine Port and Service Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes vessel traffic services (VTS), self-unloading bulk carrier technology, and marine port privatization.



Marine Port and Service Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that container handling service segment will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global marine port and service market by service type and region, as follows:



Marine Port and Services Market by Service Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Container Handling Services

• Navigation Services

• Ship Repair and Maintenance Services

• Supply Chain and Logistic Solution Services

• Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services



Marine Port and Services Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Indonesia

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Marine Port and Service Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies marine port and service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the marine port and service companies profiled in this report includes.

• DP World Limited

• APM Terminals

• CK Hutchison Holding Limited

• PSA International

• Ningbo Port Company

• Shanghai International Port

• Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

• Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

• Tianjin Port

• Patrick-Asciano

Marine Port and Service Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that container handling services will remain the largest market by service type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to an increase in containerization, the industry players are adopting advanced handling equipment for fast operation.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to tremendous economic growth in China and India. Europe and North America are expected to grow significantly due to increasing industrial production, high international trade, and subsequent rise in the demand for marine freight transportation.

Features of the Global Marine Port and Service Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global marine port and service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global marine port and service market size by various segments, such as by service type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global marine port and service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions for the global marine port and service market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global marine port and service market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the marine port and service market size?

Answer: The global marine port and service market is expected to reach an estimated $105.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for marine port and service market?

Answer: The marine port and service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the marine port and service market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are high growth of the marine freight transportation market and surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo. Increasing global exports, rising customer (shipping companies) demand, and expansion of new regional trade hubs are the additional factors contributing to accelerated growth.

Q4. What are the major service types or end use industries for marine port and service?

Answer: Container handling services is the major segment by service type for marine port and service.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in marine port and service market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include vessel traffic services (VTS), self-unloading bulk carrier technology, and marine port privatization.

Q6. Who are the key marine port and service companies?



Answer: Some of the key marine port and service companies are as follows:

• DP World Limited

• APM Terminals

• CK Hutchison Holding Limited

• PSA International

• Ningbo Port Company

• Shanghai International Port

• Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

• Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

• Tianjin Port

• Patrick-Asciano

Q7. Which marine port and service customer type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that container handling services will remain the largest market by service type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to an increase in containerization, the industry players are adopting advanced handling equipment for fast operation.

Q8. In marine port and service market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to tremendous economic growth in China and India. Europe and North America are expected to grow significantly due to increasing industrial production, high international trade, and subsequent rise in the demand for marine freight transportation.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global marine port and service market by service type (container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, navigation services, supply chain and logistic solution services, and mechanical and electrical engineering services) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________