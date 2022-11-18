Worldwide Paper Packaging Industry to 2030 - Growing Government Regulations and Bans on Single Use Plastic Items are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Paper-based packaging is a lightweight and cost-efficient packaging solution that provides proper protection to a wide range of products. Containerboard, paperboard, paper bags, and shipping sacks are type of paper-based packaging.

Containerboard is produced by using cardboard, paperboard is thick and paper-based packaging bag comes in various grades that possess unique properties that are ideal for packaging of cereals, cosmetic boxes, and medicine. Paper bag is produced by using Kraft paper and available in different shapes and sizes. Shipping sacks are multi-wall paper sacks and mostly used to ship bulk products.



Increasing adoption of paper recycling technologies and rising R&D activities by the government and manufacturers are expected to present lucrative opportunities to the market. The growing demand for paper packaging to provide an aesthetic look to the packaged product is also expected to augment the market growth of paper-based packaging. Rising demand for corrugated cases for shipping of material in bulk amount is further projected to augment the market growth of the paper-based packaging.



The growing government regulations and ban on the single use plastic items is driving market for the paper packaging market. For instance, according to an Indian government's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on June 22, 2022, India will ban manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022. India generates 3.5 million tonnes of single use plastic per day, the ban on the single use plastic will stop the usage of single use plastic.



Paper packaging can be easily recycled and does not pose any threat to the environment. The global push for recyclability in the paper packaging market will create enormous opportunities for recycling companies globally. With the growing demand for packaging in the key end-use sectors such as food & beverages, electrical & electronics, and e-commerce industries, the demand for corrugated boxes and cartons is expected to witness significant growth in paper packaging during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global paper packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global paper packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corporation, International Paper Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, OJI Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, The Mayr-Melnhof Group, Sonoco Products Company, Pratt Industries and WestRock Company.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global paper packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, paper packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global paper packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Paper Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Paper Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Paper Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Corrugated Cases

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Cartons & Folding Boxes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Paper Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Fast Foods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Fresh Foods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Dairy & Bakery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Frozen Foods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Paper Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

DS Smith PLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Holmen AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hood Packaging Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

International Paper Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

OJI Holding Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Stora Enso Oyj

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The Mayr-Melnhof Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sonoco Products Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Pratt Industries

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

WestRock Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czis5p