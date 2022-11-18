Electric Bicycle Market Trends and ForecastThe global electric bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Bicycle Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362903/?utm_source=GNW



Electric Bicycle Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global electric bicycle market looks promising with opportunities in the travelling, exercise/fitness, and recreational activities. The global electric bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing health conscious consumers, high traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and increasing government initiatives to promote cycling in order to reduce carbon emissions.



Emerging Trends in the Electric Bicycle Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of luxury folding e-bikes and high tech electric bike with smartphone integration.



Electric Bicycle Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that e-electric bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global electric bicycle market by electric bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery type, and region, as follows:



Electric Bicycle Market by Electric Bicycle Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Cargo

• Fat Tire

• Mountain

• Standard

• Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Propulsion Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Pedal Assisted Electric bicycles

• Throttle on demand Electric bicycles



Electric Bicycle Market by Usage Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Travelling

• Social

• Exercise/Fitness

• Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Hub Motor

• Mid Drive

• Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Battery Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Lead Acid

• Lithium Acid

• Nickel Metal Hydride

• Nickel Cadmium

• Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

List of Electric Bicycle Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric bicycle companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electric bicycle companies profiled in this report includes.

• Giant Manufacturing

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group NV

• Pedego Electric Bikes

• Leder 96

• Cannondate

• Ideal Bike Corporation

• BH Bkies

• Zhonglu

Electric Bicycle Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that cargo e-bikes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use in time-critical deliveries, such as parcels, mail and smaller shipments in the industries of food, building, and logistics.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles of citizens, development of cycling infrastructure, and increasing usage of electric bicycle s as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Features of the Global Electric Bicycle Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global electric bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (million units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global electric bicycle market size by various segments, such as by electric bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global electric bicycle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by electric bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery type, and regions for the global electric bicycle market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global electric bicycle market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the electric bicycle market size?

Answer: The global electric bicycle market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for electric bicycle market?

Answer: The electric bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the electric bicycle market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing health conscious consumers, high traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and increasing government initiatives to promote cycling in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for electric bicycle?

Answer: Cargo is the major segment by propulsion type for electric bicycle.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in electric bicycle market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of luxury folding e-bikes and high-tech electric bike with smartphone integration.

Q6. Who are the key electric bicycle companies?



Answer: Some of the key electric bicycle companies are as follows:

• Giant Manufacturing

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group NV

• Pedego Electric Bikes

• Leder 96

• Cannondate

• Ideal Bike Corporation

• BH Bkies

• Zhonglu

Q7. Which electric bicycle product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that cargo e-bikes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use in time-critical deliveries, such as parcels, mail and smaller shipments in the industries of food, building, and logistics.

Q8. In electric bicycle market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles of citizens, development of cycling infrastructure, and increasing usage of electric bicycle s as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global electric bicycle market by electric bicycle type (cargo, fat tire, mountain, standard, and others), by propulsion type (pedal assisted electric bicycle and throttle on demand electric bicycle), by usage type (traveling, social, exercise, and others), by motor type (hub motor, mid drive, and others), by battery type (lead acid, lithium acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362903/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________