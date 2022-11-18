Kidney Disease Market Size worth USD 148.43 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue Outlook and Competitors Outlook

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Kidney Disease Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. To understand the market in-depth, a Kidney Disease market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global levels by considering major geographical areas. This Kidney Disease report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. The analysis and forecasting of market data using the best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis, and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global kidney disease market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of the global kidney disease market tends to be around 5.50% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 96.72 billion in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 148.43 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Kidney disease damages the nephron, unable for the kidney to function to remove the waste product from the body. The disease can cause other severe problems such as hypertension, kidney failure, brain aneurysm, and chronic pain. Other symptoms include blood in urine, kidney stones, urinary tract or kidney infections, and back or side pain. It may develop over many years and lead to end-stage kidney (or renal) disease (ESRD). It has become a massive public health issue.

The global kidney disease market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As per the reports of the CDC, it is expected that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally, more than 500 million people are affected. An increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure is projected to drive the market.

The Kidney Disease Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Allergan,Inc (Ireland)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (India)

Endo International plc (Ireland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Lupin (India)

Cipla Inc (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sanofi (France)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

Recent Development

In October 2019, Fresenius Medical Care received breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA for its latest hemodialysis machine, which aims to stop blood clotting without using any medication.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increased Demands for Blood Tests

Among the major tests, the foremost test for the diagnosis of kidney disease includes a blood test, which helps understand how well the kidneys work. It measures levels of a waste product called creatinine in the blood. Furthermore, the demand for these tests is projected to increase as the incidence of CKD is high and growing in many parts of the world. The global incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is high and growing at a significant rate. Thus, it creates more opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Demand for Hospitals

The presence of a large number of hospitals in the U.S., combined with a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, is another factor contributing to market growth. For instance, as per the American Hospital Association, there were around 208 federal government hospitals, 6,090 community hospitals, and 625 nonfederal psychiatric hospitals in the U.S. Major increase in the number of hospital admissions for acute kidney disease is boosting the demand for dialysis as well as transplant, thereby boosting the market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Kidney Disease Industry Research

By Indication

Acute Kidney Injury

Chronic Kidney Disease,

End-Stage Renal Disease

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

Increased Incidence of Kidney Diseases

The rising incidence of chronic kidney disease globally is majorly responsible for boosting the growth of the global renal drugs market. According to the National Kidney Foundation records, nearly 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). As per WHO facts 2019, about 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. In 2014–2016, diabetes and hypertension were responsible for around 75% of kidney failure. Thus, it boosts market growth.

Technological Advancements

There have been many advances concerning diagnostic and treatment procedures that are boosting the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, FMCNA established the National Intensive Renal Care Reserve, which comprised devices that can deliver CRRT, IHD, and SLED/PIRRT. Any such conditions that cause reduced kidney function lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD), which may develop over a period and lead to end-stage renal kidney disease where the kidney can no longer function independently.

Kidney Disease Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the kidney disease market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe has been witnessing the highest growth for the global kidney disease market throughout the forecasted period due to increasing initiatives by the government and pharmaceutical organizations to spread awareness and the presence of generic manufacturers.

North America dominates the market due to the advancement of technology for kidney diseases and increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulations.

