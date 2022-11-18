Orthofix and SeaSpine Announce John Bostjancic to Serve as CFO for Combined Company Post Closing

LEWISVILLE, Texas and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, and SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that John Bostjancic will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the new combined company, effective upon the completion of their pending merger.



Bostjancic currently serves as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer of SeaSpine, roles he has held since 2015 and 2022 respectively. Previously, Bostjancic served as Treasurer and Senior Vice President from 2015 through 2022, and as acting CFO of the SeaSpine business within Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation from 2014 through 2015; prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Integra. Before joining Integra in 1999, he served on the accounting standards team at Merck & Co., Inc., a publicly traded healthcare company. Bostjancic began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1993. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the College of New Jersey.

“John has been a key leader of SeaSpine dating back to the successful spin-out of the organization in 2015. I am confident his background and experience in the medical device industry coupled with his cultural influence will benefit the newly combined company as we continue to grow,” said Keith Valentine, President and CEO of SeaSpine. “I believe John is well positioned to help lead us through the successful integration of the two companies, ensuring accountability across all levels of the organization, as we focus on the key initiatives that will drive growth, scalability and shareholder value.”

Doug Rice, current CFO of Orthofix, will provide post-closing assistance with the integration activities during a transition period. Rice joined Orthofix in 2014 and was instrumental in building talented teams and accelerating the company’s strategic growth.

As announced on October 11, 2022, Orthofix and SeaSpine agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 subject to Orthofix and SeaSpine shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company’s sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( www.seaspine.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

