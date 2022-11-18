AIP Realty Trust Announces Completion of Plano, TX Property by Development Partner AllTrades

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today announced that its exclusive development and property management partner, Dallas-based AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. (“AllTrades”), has completed construction, ready for occupancy by tenants, of a new facility located in the east central area of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (the “Plano Property”). All dollar figures are stated in U.S dollars.



The Plano Property is a light industrial flex facility comprised of approximately 82,280 rentable square feet across 30 WorkSpace Shops™ and 51 WorkSpace Secured Parking™ spaces. As a result of AllTrades’ pre-leasing during construction, the facility is 100% leased at the completion of construction at an average blended NNN rental of $15.20 per sq foot.

Recently completed AllTrades property in Plano, Texas.

“AllTrades continues to execute on its development program with the opening of another high-quality facility in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Les Wulf, Executive Chairman. “Like the previously completed facilities, the Plano Property is experiencing strong demand from tenants as demonstrated by the high initial occupancy rate. AIP is pleased to see ongoing progress on its acquisition pipeline.”

The Plano Property is the second facility to be completed among a group of five properties the Trust agreed to acquire earlier this year. As announced on May 24, 2022, AIP entered into membership interest purchase agreements (the “Agreements”) with AllTrades Five Properties, LLC (“AT5P”) providing the Trust with the exclusive option to acquire up to five properties in final stages of development in the Dallas-Fort Worth (“DFW”) area of Texas, including the Plano Property. The Mesquite property was the first of this group to be completed, as announced August 9, 2022, and is now 100% leased and generating NNN rental average of $15.04 per square foot. The remaining three properties from that group are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

On September 26, 2022, the Trust announced similar forward purchase agreements to acquire up to seven additional AllTrades-branded properties in the DFW area. To date, AIP has now entered into forward purchase agreements to acquire a total of 12 light industrial flex properties totaling 841,109 square feet of leasable space, comprised of 191 WorkSpace Shops™, 136 WorkSpace Studios™ and 339 WorkSpace Secured Parking™ spaces. The aggregate projected purchase price assuming that all of the properties are acquired by AIP would be $205,500,000.

AllTrades facilities are targeted at the trades and services sectors and small businesses which are often underserved and relegated to older buildings with outdated amenities. The facilities offer turnkey modern, appealing spaces that can be readily adapted to multiple uses. The facilities are intended to address the underserved needs for new generation, high-quality light industrial flex space by the large, diverse, and growing market of trades, services, and small businesses in the US seeking locations close to their customer base, following the growing trend of last mile service.

The Trust’s governance committee will begin the process of evaluating whether to exercise the option based on its review of the audited financial statements and the appraisal of the Plano Property. The Trust will only move forward with the acquisition of the Plano Property if the Trust’s governance committee and independent trustees make a favorable recommendation, and the Trust has secured the funds necessary to do so.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com.

