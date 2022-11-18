LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2022

Expected to Have Approximately 2,700 Miners Mining by Year’s End, Up From 848 Machines as of September 30, 2022



TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “We took another step forward on the execution of our Bitcoin mining strategy, and began actively mining Bitcoin in September 2022. We currently have 1,200 miners actively mining Bitcoin as of November 15, 2022, and currently believe that number will reach approximately 2,700 by year’s end. Previously, we had anticipated having more than 5,000 miners operational by the fourth quarter of 2022, but we have experienced issues with one of our third-party hosting companies. We are now looking for alternative solutions to host approximately 2,690 miners.”

“As of November 15, 2022, we have production capacity of approximately 120 petahash. Production is expected to increase to 270 petahash by year’s end when we hope to have the approximately 2,700 miners energized. In addition, during the third quarter, we opportunistically took advantage of lower pricing on mining machines and purchased four hundred additional S19J Pros and two hundred S19XP miners, which we expect to come online between now and March 31, 2023. We will continue to identify and take advantage of opportunities to purchase additional miners at favorable prices in order to continue to maximize long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Rogers.

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, added, “Our balance sheet remains strong, and at September 30, 2022, we had $10.2 million in cash, working capital of $15.5 million and shareholders’ equity of $62.2 million. As sponsor and founding stockholder of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (“LMAO”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), we are pleased to report that the merger with SeaStar Medical successfully was consummated on October 28, 2022.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months ended September 30, 2022

Cash of $10.2 million and working capital of $15.5 million as of September 30, 2022

Total stockholders’ equity of $62.2 million and net equity per share of $4.75 as of September 30, 2022 (calculated as stockholders’ equity divided by 13,091,883 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022)

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $188,000 as compared to $224,000 for the comparable quarter in 2021, due to the shift in focus to Bitcoin mining, and timing of Bitcoin mining late in the quarter, as well as the timing of association fee payoffs.



LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 10,175,211 $ 32,559,185 Finance receivables 20,709 28,193 Short-term investments - convertible debt securities - 539,351 Marketable securities 24,220 2,132,051 Short-term investments - debt securities 2,619,292 2,000,000 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,205,719 1,251,852 Note receivable from related party 2,785,000 - Digital assets 616,257 - Current assets 17,446,408 38,510,632 Fixed assets, net 21,975,960 17,914 Real estate assets owned 80,057 80,057 Operating lease - right of use assets 289,468 59,969 Long-term investments - equity securities 322,246 1,973,413 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 17,362,125 4,676,130 Deposits on mining equipment and hosting services 10,467,721 16,775,100 Other assets 10,726 10,726 Long-term assets 50,508,303 23,593,309 Total assets $ 67,954,711 $ 62,103,941 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 636,369 463,646 Note payable - short-term - 114,688 Due to related parties 75,615 121,220 Current portion of lease liability 90,004 68,002 Income tax payable 1,167,856 326,178 Total current liabilities 1,969,844 1,093,734 Lease liability - long-term 203,211 - Long-term liabilities 203,211 - Total liabilities 2,173,055 1,093,734 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 and 13,017,943 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13,092 13,018 Additional paid-in capital 85,469,749 74,525,106 Accumulated deficit (23,323,573 ) (13,777,006 ) Total stockholders’ equity 62,159,268 60,761,118 Non-controlling interest 3,622,388 249,089 Total stockholders’ equity 65,781,656 61,010,207 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 67,954,711 $ 62,103,941





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Interest on delinquent association fees $ 57,585 $ 129,439 $ 270,993 $ 269,556 Administrative and late fees 14,717 14,642 51,123 46,574 Recoveries in excess of cost - special product 20,171 14,000 73,526 61,052 Underwriting and other revenues 12,362 28,784 55,278 86,981 Rental revenue 40,788 36,759 120,240 103,264 Digital mining revenues, net 42,157 - 42,157 - Total revenues 187,780 223,624 613,317 567,427 Operating costs and expenses: Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization shown below) 38,960 - 38,960 - Staff costs and payroll 4,297,540 1,874,798 12,886,432 3,422,819 Professional fees 714,730 497,942 2,520,981 1,340,909 Settlement costs with associations - - 160 - Selling, general and administrative 209,328 106,895 446,519 302,679 Provision for credit losses - - 500 (10,000 ) Recovery of cost from related party receivable - (100,000 ) - (200,000 ) Real estate management and disposal 22,558 29,878 76,453 77,646 Depreciation and amortization 38,617 4,482 43,718 9,476 Collection costs 5,037 (1,410 ) (6,689 ) 3,339 Other operating expenses 124,405 5,801 273,798 17,415 Total operating expenses 5,451,175 2,418,386 16,280,832 4,964,283 Operating loss (5,263,395 ) (2,194,762 ) (15,667,515 ) (4,396,856 ) Realized gain (loss) on securities - (173,282 ) (349,920 ) 13,951,752 Realized gain on convertible debt securities - - 287,778 - Unrealized loss on convertible debt security - (2,588,916 ) - (87,316 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities (13,000 ) (478,448 ) (36,900 ) (478,448 ) Impairment loss on digital assets (26,634 ) (23,720 ) (404,341 ) (23,720 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities (194,174 ) (123,172 ) 11,034,828 1,024,714 Digital assets other income - - 5,658 - Interest income 85,602 77,956 264,947 164,895 Interest expense - (3,939 ) - (653 ) Dividend income 1,125 738 3,875 738 Gain on forgiveness of note payable - - - 157,251 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,410,476 ) (5,507,545 ) (4,861,590 ) 10,312,357 Income tax expense (1,311,678 ) (12,619 ) (1,311,678 ) (29,883 ) Net income (loss) (6,722,154 ) (5,520,164 ) (6,173,268 ) 10,282,474 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 59,298 33,953 (3,373,299 ) (284,770 ) Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (6,662,856 ) $ (5,486,211 ) $ (9,546,567 ) $ 9,997,704 Earnings/(loss) per share: Basic income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding $ (0.51 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 1.89 Diluted income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding $ (0.51 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 1.88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,091,883 5,414,296 13,081,591 5,293,375 Diluted 13,091,883 5,421,606 13,081,591 5,305,418





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)