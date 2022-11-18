Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, Bemis, Sealed Air and Mondi Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Material Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Flexible packaging is the type of packaging product which is made from flexible materials and easily resilient materials. Flexible packaging can be readily molded into multiple shapes after filling or canning. Furthermore, these packaging products are mainly composed of metals, plastics, papers, foil, paper sheet, laminated paper, and plastic layers.
Market Dynamics
Global flexible packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2020, owing to increasing demand for packaging solutions from various end-user industries such as food & beverage, medical, and consumer goods industries. The flexible packaging products provide enhanced protection, increased user convenience, and enhanced aesthetic appeal. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period.
On the basis of product type, global flexible packaging market can be segmented into stand-up pouches, vacuum pouches, retort pouches, converted roll stock, gusseted bags, wicketed bags, laminated tubes, squeezable bottles, and others. Rising demand for lighter and convenient packaging solutions in packaging industry is expected to provide good growth to the market growth during the forecast period.
Flexible packaging market is expected to be in high demand across globe due to the growing consumption of packaged beverages and the preference for small-sized packs due to their affordability and convenience. According to Flexible Packaging Association, is a leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry more than 46% of Americans are willing to pay more for flexible packaging that stores food and beverages, owing to its sustainability profile. Furthermore, increasing preference for flexible packaging by manufacturers due to marketing advantages is expected to favor the product demand in the region.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global Flexible Packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Ampac Holdings, Llc, Bischof + KleinInternational, Wipak Group, AR Packaging, Goglio Group, Schur Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Flair Flexible Packaging Solution, Cellpack Packaging, and Sudpack Verpackungen
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global flexible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, flexible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global flexible packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Material Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Flexible Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Flexible Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Stand-up Pouches
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Vacuum Pouches
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Retort Pouches
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Converted Roll Stock
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Gusseted Bags
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Wicketed Bags
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Laminated Tubes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Squeezable Bottles
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Polymer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Sub-Segment Trends
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- BOPP
- Cast polypropylene
- BOPET
- Polyamide
- Poly Vinyl Chloride
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Poly Styrene
- Paper
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Aluminum
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Cellulosic
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Consumer Goods
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Sub-Segment Trends
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Tobacco
- Others
- Industrial and Institutional
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amcor Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Bemis Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Berry Plastics Group, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Mondi Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sonoco Products co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Constantia Flexibles Gmbh
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ampac Holdings, Llc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Bischof + Klein International
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Wipak Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- AR Packaging
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Goglio Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Schur Flexibles
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Clondalkin Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Flair Flexible Packaging Solution
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Cellpack Packaging
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sudpack Verpackungen
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g67jy3