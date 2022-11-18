Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, Bemis, Sealed Air and Mondi Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Material Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flexible packaging is the type of packaging product which is made from flexible materials and easily resilient materials. Flexible packaging can be readily molded into multiple shapes after filling or canning. Furthermore, these packaging products are mainly composed of metals, plastics, papers, foil, paper sheet, laminated paper, and plastic layers.



Market Dynamics



Global flexible packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2020, owing to increasing demand for packaging solutions from various end-user industries such as food & beverage, medical, and consumer goods industries. The flexible packaging products provide enhanced protection, increased user convenience, and enhanced aesthetic appeal. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product type, global flexible packaging market can be segmented into stand-up pouches, vacuum pouches, retort pouches, converted roll stock, gusseted bags, wicketed bags, laminated tubes, squeezable bottles, and others. Rising demand for lighter and convenient packaging solutions in packaging industry is expected to provide good growth to the market growth during the forecast period.



Flexible packaging market is expected to be in high demand across globe due to the growing consumption of packaged beverages and the preference for small-sized packs due to their affordability and convenience. According to Flexible Packaging Association, is a leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry more than 46% of Americans are willing to pay more for flexible packaging that stores food and beverages, owing to its sustainability profile. Furthermore, increasing preference for flexible packaging by manufacturers due to marketing advantages is expected to favor the product demand in the region.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Flexible Packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Ampac Holdings, Llc, Bischof + KleinInternational, Wipak Group, AR Packaging, Goglio Group, Schur Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Flair Flexible Packaging Solution, Cellpack Packaging, and Sudpack Verpackungen

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global flexible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, flexible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global flexible packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Material Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Flexible Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Flexible Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Stand-up Pouches

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Vacuum Pouches

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Retort Pouches

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Converted Roll Stock

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Gusseted Bags

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Wicketed Bags

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Laminated Tubes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Squeezable Bottles

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Polymer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Sub-Segment Trends

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

BOPP

Cast polypropylene

BOPET

Polyamide

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Poly Styrene

Paper

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Aluminum

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Cellulosic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Consumer Goods

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Sub-Segment Trends

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Others

Industrial and Institutional

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bemis Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sealed Air Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Berry Plastics Group, Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Mondi Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sonoco Products co.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Huhtamaki Oyj

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Constantia Flexibles Gmbh

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ampac Holdings, Llc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bischof + Klein International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Wipak Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

AR Packaging

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Goglio Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Schur Flexibles

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Clondalkin Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Flair Flexible Packaging Solution

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Cellpack Packaging

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sudpack Verpackungen

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

