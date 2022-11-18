Automotive Glass Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive glass market is expected to reach an estimated $22.5 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Glass Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362900/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive glass market looks promising with opportunities in in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The global automotive glass market is expected to reach an estimated $22.5 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are growth in vehicle production and sales and increasing number of glass content used in per vehicle.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Glass Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of solar control glazing, and development of lightweight glazing and smart glazing.



Automotive Glass Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that laminated glass segment will remain the largest segment by glass type and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive glass market by glass type, vehicle type, application, end user, and region, as follows:



Automotive Glass Market by Glass Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Tempered

• Laminated

• Others



Automotive Glass Market by Vehicle Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Glass Market by Application ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Windscreen

• Sidelite

• Backlite

• Side & Rearview Mirror



Automotive Glass Market by End User ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Automotive Glass Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Turkey

List of Automotive Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive glass companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive glass companies profiled in this report includes.

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Corning Incorporated

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd

Automotive Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that laminated glass segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these glasses delivers enhanced safety to passengers in case of accident, which fosters the demand of laminated glass.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to increased vehicle production and rising demand for vehicles and increasing acceptance of fabricated glass have driven the demand for glass in the APAC region. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer preference towards vehicle safety, comfort, and style.

Features of the Global Automotive Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive glass market size by various segments, such as by glass type, vehicle type, application, and end user in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by glass type, vehicle type, application, end user, and regions for the global automotive glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive glass market size?

Answer: The global automotive glass market is expected to reach an estimated $22.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive glass market?

Answer: The automotive glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive glass market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production and sales and increasing number of glass content used in per vehicle.

Q4. What are the major vehicle type or end use industries for automotive glass?

Answer: OEM is the major segment by end user for automotive glass.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive glass market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of solar control glazing, and development of lightweight glazing and smart glazing.

Q6. Who are the key automotive glass companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive glass companies are as follows:

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Corning Incorporated

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd

Q7. Which automotive glass segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that laminated glass segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these glasses delivers enhanced safety to passengers in case of accident, which fosters the demand of laminated glass.

Q8. In automotive glass market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to increased vehicle production and rising demand for vehicles and increasing acceptance of fabricated glass have driven the demand for glass in the APAC region. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer preference towards vehicle safety, comfort, and style.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive glass market by glass type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, and Others), vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), application (Windshield, Sidelite, Blacklite, and Side and Rearview Mirror), end user (OEM and Aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362900/?utm_source=GNW



