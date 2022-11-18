Aerospace Testing Market Trends and ForecastThe global aerospace testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Testing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362899/?utm_source=GNW



Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aerospace testing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial/regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and military aircraft. The global aerospace testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries, adoption of new materials in aircraft, and stringent aviation regulations & certification standards for the aircraft safety.



Emerging Trends in the Aerospace Testing Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include new advanced technologies for testing aircraft, such as introduction of thin film ultrasonic sensor, sweeper scanner for ultrasonic testing and introduction of advanced NDT inspection device.



Aerospace Testing Market by Segments



In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest aircraft type market, whereas non destructive testing is the largest method type segment. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace testing market by aircraft type, sourcing type, testing method type, component, and region as follows:



Aerospace Testing Market by Method Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]

• Non- Destructive Testing Method

o Ultrasonic Testing

o Fluorescent Testing

o Eddy current Testing

o Visual Testing

o Magnetic particle Testing

o Radiographic Testing

o Acoustic Testing

o Macro etching Testing

o Others.

• Destructive Testing Method

o Dynamic Testing

o Static Testing

o Others



Aerospace Testing Market by Aircraft Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]

• Commercial/Regional Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft



Aerospace Testing Market by Sourcing Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]

• In-House Testing

• Outsource Testing



Aerospace Testing Market by Component Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]

• Airframe

• Engine

• Interior



Aerospace Testing Market by Region [$B Shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aerospace Testing Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aerospace testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aerospace testing companies profiled in this report includes.

• Airbus

• Boeing

• NTS

• SGS

• Mistras

• Innertek

• Exova

• MTS

• Cincinnati Sub-Zero

• Dayton T Brown.

Aerospace Testing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that commercial aircraft will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing aircraft deliveries.

• In-house testing is expected to remain the largest segment by sourcing type, as it reduces cost and time for testing. Outsource testing is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in aircraft deliveries in this region.

Features of the Aerospace Testing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aerospace testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by segments and region.

• Segmentation Analysis: Aerospace testing market size by various segments such as aircraft type, sourcing type, method type, and component type.

• Regional Analysis: Aerospace testing market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of aerospace testing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new service development, and competitive landscape of aerospace testing in the aerospace testing suppliers.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the market based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

