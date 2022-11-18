Aerospace LSP Market Trends and ForecastThe global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362898/?utm_source=GNW



Aerospace LSP Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, growth in aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.



Emerging Trends in the Aerospace LSP Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials, nano-enhanced lightning strike protection, and replacing metals structures with composites.



Aerospace LSP Market by Segments



In this market, expanded foil is the largest product type market. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace LSP market by type and region as follows:



Aerospace LSP Market by Type (Value ($ Million) and Volume ( Million sq. ft.) from 2016 to 2027):

• Expanded Foil

• Interwoven Wire

• Coating and Painting

• Metallized Fabrics and Fibers

• Lightning Diverter Strips

• Others



Aerospace LSP Market by Region (Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million sq. ft.) from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aerospace LSP Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aerospace LSP companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aerospace LSP companies profiled in this report includes.

• Dexmet Corporation

• GKD Gebr

• Technical Fibre Products Inc

• Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc.

• Lord Corporation

• Lightning Diversion system.

Aerospace LSP Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that expanded foil will remain the largest segment in the aerospace lightning strike protection market due to several advantages over other lightning strike protection technologies, such as conductivity, formability, low maintenance, lightweight, and good corrosion resistance.

• Europe will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in its aerospace composites market.

Features of the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume shipments (M Sq Ft). .

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: The aerospace lightning strike protection market size by various segments, such as product type, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type of products, and regions of the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

• Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the aerospace LSP market size?

Answer: The global aerospace LSP market is expected to reach an estimated $61.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for aerospace LSP market?

Answer: The aerospace LSP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aerospace LSP market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, growth in aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for aerospace LSP?

Answer: Expanded foil is the major segment by type for aerospace LSP.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in aerospace LSP market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials, nano-enhanced lightning strike protection, and replacing metals structures with composites

Q6. Who are the key aerospace LSP companies?



Answer: Some of the key aerospace LSP companies are as follows:

Q7. In aerospace LSP market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region by value and by volume during the forecast period due to the highest number of aircraft delivery and production in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace LSP market by type (expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this aerospace lightning strike protection market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the aerospace lightning strike protection market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

