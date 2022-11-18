The Worldwide Refrigerated Warehousing Industry is Projected to Reach $412 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market By Ownership, By Temperature, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the refrigerated warehousing market was valued at $129.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $412.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A refrigerated warehouse works on a refrigeration system which aids in maintaining an adequate temperature and environment as per the specifications of each item being stored. Moreover, apart from food, refrigerated warehousing is required for blood samples, camera film, beverages, and others.



The increased demand for refrigerated warehousing from drugs & pharmaceutical industry has been observed. This segment is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period as different storage conditions and stringent temperature control are essential aspects of the storage of drugs and pharmaceuticals products.

Numerous healthcare service providing companies are focusing on expansion of their refrigerated warehouse capacity, which in turn contributes to the growth of the segment. For instance, in 2020, Zuellig Pharma announced that it will significantly expand its refrigerated warehouse or cold storage warehouse capacity in key regional markets.



The global refrigerated warehousing market is witnessing growth, due to increasing demand for perishable goods, and increase in refrigerated warehouse. However, high operational cost is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of technologies by refrigerated warehousing industry is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The refrigerated warehousing market is segmented on the basis of ownership, temperature, application, and region. By ownership, it is segmented into public, and private & semi-private. By temperature, it is classified into chilled, and frozen. By application, it is fragmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, meat & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



