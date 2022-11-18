Identity And Access Management Market is Projected to Reach US$ 27.4 Billion in 2027

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Identity And Access Management Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.



How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the identity and access management market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing spending on security solutions by government organizations and large-scale companies to curb identity theft and to comply to regulatory compliance.

Rising web-based applications, risk management solutions such as policy-based compliance and audit management coupled with cost control measures.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Identity And Access Management Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Deployment Mode (Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise),

(Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise), By Component Type (Audit, Compliance & Governance, Directory Service, Multifactor Authentication, Provisioning, Password Management, Single Sign-On),

(Audit, Compliance & Governance, Directory Service, Multifactor Authentication, Provisioning, Password Management, Single Sign-On), By End Use Type (BFSI, Energy, Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Education, Healthcare, Public sector & utilities, Manufacturing, Others)

(BFSI, Energy, Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Education, Healthcare, Public sector & utilities, Manufacturing, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Identity And Access Management Market Insights

Market Trends by Component Trends

The market has been classified into audit, compliance & governance, directory service, multifactor authentication, provisioning, password management, and single sign-on. Under these, the provisioning segment held a significant market share in 2020. Rise in users accessing system and application, it is vital for a company to have a ideal process in IT infrastructure to manage the identities, which boosts the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North America market held the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to favorable regulatory scenario and initiatives. These initiatives include combating threats to critical infrastructure, offering more funding for enhanced security measures, and enforcing regulations to implement specific types of security practices in various government agencies as well as a private business, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Identity and Access Management Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Sailpoint Technologies, Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Dell Emc (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Canada)

CA Technologies (US)

Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation) (UK)

Centrify Corporation (US)

Okta, Inc. (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the identity and access management market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

