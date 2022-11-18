MEMS Foundry Service Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMS Foundry Service market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the MEMS Foundry Service market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the MEMS Foundry Service market.

MEMS Foundry Services for prototype fabrication through to mass production, from leaders in the manufacture of MEMS devices. At the foundry they offer services with high quality and reliability: advanced process development, prototyping, and low to medium volume manufacturing. At present, the production models of the MEMS foundry market are divided into Pure Play Model and IDM Model.

The global MEMS Foundry Service market size is projected to reach US$ 1018 million by 2028, from US$ 683.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America holds over 40% of total market share.

Key Companies Covered: -

Silex Microsystems

Teledyne Technologies

TSMC

Sony Corporation

X-Fab

Asia Pacific Microsystems.Inc.

Atomica Corp

Philips Engineering Solutions

VIS

Tower Semiconductor

UMC

STMicroelectronics

ROHM CO.LTD

Silex Microsystems ,Teledyne Technologies ,TSMC and Sony Corporation are the top four manufacturers of MEMS foundry service globally and account for over 45% of global market share in total.

Segmentation by Types: -

Pure Play Model

IDM Model

Segmentation by Applications: -

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Digital Compass

MEMS Microphone

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Others

In terms of type,pure play model accounts for over 65% of total market share. In terms of application, over 15% of global MEMS foundry service is for pressure sensor.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the MEMS Foundry Service market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

