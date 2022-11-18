BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: The subscription period for the first warrant series starts on 21 November 2022 – the subscription price is EUR 0.92 per share

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj, Company release, 18 November 2022 at 2.30 p.m. EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj (BBS) organized a rights issue from May 18 to June 3, 2022.

In connection with the share issue, a total of 670,962 warrants from two different series (TO1 and TO2) were also granted to the subscribers. Each warrant gives its owner the right to subscribe for one new share at a discounted price.

Information about the first series of warrants (TO1):

Subscription period : For the first warrant series (TO1), the subscription period starts on Monday 21 November 2022 and ends on Friday 2 December 2022.

: For the first warrant series (TO1), the subscription period starts on Monday 21 November 2022 and ends on Friday 2 December 2022. Place of subscription : The subscription place in Finland is the account and asset managers and in Sweden Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkomission AB. The subscription order must be given in accordance with the instructions given by the holder’s account administrator or asset manager.

: The subscription place in Finland is the account and asset managers and in Sweden Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkomission AB. The subscription order must be given in accordance with the instructions given by the holder’s account administrator or asset manager. ISIN code : The ISIN code of the warrants (TO1) is FI4000522891.

: The ISIN code of the warrants (TO1) is FI4000522891. Subscription price : The subscription price is EUR 0.92 or SEK 10.10 per share. The share subscription price (TO1) has been determined by the volume weighted average price of the company’s share on First North Finland between 7 November 2022 and 17 November 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent.

: The subscription price is EUR 0.92 or SEK 10.10 per share. The share subscription price (TO1) has been determined by the volume weighted average price of the company’s share on First North Finland between 7 November 2022 and 17 November 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. Trading: Warrants may be traded in Finland on Nasdaq First North Finland until 30 November 2022.

Terms and Conditions of Warrants (TO1) are available on the Share issue 2022 website: https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/wp/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BBS-Warrant-Plan-1-2022-TO1-20220506-FINAL.pdf

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +358 40 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.