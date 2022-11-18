English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 18 November 2022 at 1.30 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc publishes a company description due to the acquisition of Meriaura Oy

Due to the acquisition of Meriaura Oy, Savosolar Plc publishes a company description that has been reviewed and approved by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The company description is available on Savosolar Plc’s website ( www.savosolar.com ).

The company description concerns the share exchange through which Savosolar Plc plans to acquire all the shares in Meriaura Oy and its fully owned subsidiary Biolaite Oy (name change to VG-EcoFuel Oy pending).

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .