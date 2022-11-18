Battery Separator Market Trends and ForecastThe global battery separator market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Separator Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362890/?utm_source=GNW



Battery Separator Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global battery separator market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. The global battery separator market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are rapid growth in electric vehicle production and rising demand for lithium-ion battery in industrial and power storage applications.



Emerging Trends in the Battery Separator Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene for battery separator and increasing R&D for future separator material like conductive glass separator.



Battery Separator Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global battery separator market by material type, battery type, end use industries, technology, and region as follows:



Battery Separator Market by Material Type [Million square meters and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Others



Battery Separator Market by End Use Industry [Million square meters and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Others



Battery Separator Market by Battery Type [Million square meters and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Lead Acid

• Li-ion



Battery Separator Market by Technology Type [Million square meters and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Dry Separator

• Wet Separator



Battery Separator Market by Region [Million square meters and $M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Battery Separator Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies battery separator companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the battery separator companies profiled in this report includes.

• Semcorp

• Toray Industries

• SK Innovation

• Asahi Kasei

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Entek International

• UBE

Battery Separator Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for the lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles considering environment sustainability, declining cost of lithium ion batteries, and lower cost of electricity as fuel compare to gasoline.

• Lithium-ion will remain the largest application over the forecast period. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing usage in electric vehicles and power storage applications along with decreasing price of lithium ion batteries.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing usage in power storage applications and growing stringency in government regulation to replace diesel based vehicles with electric vehicles considering environment pollution.

Features of Battery Separator Market

• Market Size Estimates: Battery separator market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material type, battery type, end use industries, and technology

• Regional Analysis: Battery separator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material type, battery type, end use industries, technology, and regions for the battery separator market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the battery separator market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the battery separator market size?

Answer: The global battery separator market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for battery separator market?

Answer: The battery separator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the battery separator market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid growth in electric vehicle production and rising demand for lithium-ion battery in industrial and power storage applications.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for battery separator?

Answer: Transportation and consumer electronics are the major end use industries for battery separator.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in battery separator market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene for battery separator and increasing R&D for future separator material like conductive glass separator.

Q6. Who are the key battery separator companies?



Answer: Some of the key battery separator companies are as follows:

• Semcorp

• Toray Industries

• SK Innovation

• Asahi Kasei

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Entek International

• UBE

Q7.

Which battery separator material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyethylene will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand from various end use industries because of mechanical strength and chemical properties of polyethylene..

Q8: In battery separator market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global battery separator market by material type (polyethylene, polypropylene, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), battery type (lead acid and Li-ion), by technology (dry battery separator and wet battery separator) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



