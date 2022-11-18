Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring GEA, Buhler, JBT and Rheon Automatic Machinery Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.45%.

Major players in the bakery processing equipment market are GEA Group, Buhler, JBT Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd, Ali Group, Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group, Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, Allied Bakery Equipment, Global Bakery Solutions, Koenig Maschinen GmbH, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Erica Record LLC, Breville Group, Paul Mueller Company, Welbilt Inc., Alfa Laval, MECATHERM, Robert Bosch GmbH, CandyWorx, Bongard, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries Inc., Aasted ApS, and The Henry Group Inc.



The bakery processing equipment market consists of sales of bakery processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the baking industry to make various bakery products. Bakery processing equipment are widely used in the production of a variety of baked foods. These equipment include mixers, ovens, proofers, moulders, freezers, retarders, piston filling injectors, dividers, and sheeters.



The bakery processing equipment market covered in this report is segmented by type: mixers; ovens & proofers; slicers & dividers; sheeters & molders; depositers & pan greasers; by mode of operation: automatic; semi-automatic; by application: bread; cakes & pasteries; cookies & biscutes; pizza crusts; other applications; by end user: bakery processing industry; foodservicing industry.



The growing consumption of bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. Different bakery processing equipment are utilized to make different baking products. Consumers are increasingly preferring bakery products, leading to an increase in demand for bakery processing equipment. In 2020, the global products market was valued at $507.38 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2021 and 2026. So, the growing consumption of bakery products drives the bakery processing equipment market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bakery processing equipment market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the bakery processing equipment market. Companies manufacturing bakery processing equipment are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

For instance, in March 2021, Turri F.lli Srl, an Italian firm that designs and manufactures machines for bakeries, pasta factories, pastry shops and pizzerias, partnered with Eaton, an American Irish multinational power management company. From this partnership, Turri has benefited from Eaton's solutions in terms of digital transformation, which has resulted in specific gains in terms of process and cost management.

In another partnership, in January 2021, Buhler, a Swiss multinational plant equipment manufacturer, and DIL Deutsches Institut fur Lebensmitteltechnik e. V.research institute, a food technology research institute in Germany, teamed up to develop the new "Technology Center Proteins of the Future". The unique technology center offers cutting-edge research, testing, and advanced food and bakery processing equipment for the creation of nutritious, sustainable-protein foods.



The countries covered in the Bakery Processing Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



