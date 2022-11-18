Specialized Storage & Warehousing in the US 2022: Steady Growth in Demand for Oil Drilling and Gas Storage will Boost Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Storage & Warehousing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In addition to greater petroleum storage demand, the Specialized Storage and Warehousing industry has benefited from rising demand for document services and chemical and lumber storage. The low interest rate environment during the five-year period to 2019, combined with improved corporate profit levels, consumer confidence and disposable income levels, has supported substantial industrial activity.

This is primarily applicable to the industry through construction markets, which heavily use lumber and chemicals. Petroleum stocks are expected to remain high over the next five years to 2024, particularly once prices move high enough to entice greater oil production, supporting rising profit margins. Moreover, US economic growth is anticipated to drive demand for secondary industry markets. As the number of businesses grows and construction markets exhibit positive trends in response to greater consumer confidence and spending, this should increase demand for other industry services.

Companies in the Specialized Storage and Warehousing industry primarily operate specialized warehousing and storage facilities. This does not include general merchandise, refrigerated and farm product warehousing or storage.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



