Specialized Storage & Warehousing in the US 2022: Steady Growth in Demand for Oil Drilling and Gas Storage will Boost Growth

In addition to greater petroleum storage demand, the Specialized Storage and Warehousing industry has benefited from rising demand for document services and chemical and lumber storage. The low interest rate environment during the five-year period to 2019, combined with improved corporate profit levels, consumer confidence and disposable income levels, has supported substantial industrial activity.
This is primarily applicable to the industry through construction markets, which heavily use lumber and chemicals. Petroleum stocks are expected to remain high over the next five years to 2024, particularly once prices move high enough to entice greater oil production, supporting rising profit margins. Moreover, US economic growth is anticipated to drive demand for secondary industry markets. As the number of businesses grows and construction markets exhibit positive trends in response to greater consumer confidence and spending, this should increase demand for other industry services.
Companies in the Specialized Storage and Warehousing industry primarily operate specialized warehousing and storage facilities. This does not include general merchandise, refrigerated and farm product warehousing or storage.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
Companies Mentioned
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Kinder Morgan Inc.
- Apex Oil Company Inc.
- Sunoco Lp
- Colonial Group Inc.
- Buckeye Partners L.P.
- Underground Vaults & Storage Inc.
- Vital Records Control
- Cincinnati Bulk Terminals LLC
- Detroit Bulk Storage
- URM Technologies Inc.
- National Records Centers Inc.
- Northern Dry Bulk Inc.
- Archive America Inc.
