Nanopesticide Market Report 2022: Featuring Andermatt Biocontrol, Bayer, Corteva, Marrone Bio Innovations & More

The global nanopesticide market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Nanopesticides can be developed from different types of nanomaterials. These include chitosan nanoparticles, various types of carbon nanostructures, such as graphene and its derivatives, carbon nanodots, carbon nanotubes, and others. Also, chitin, micelles, clays, clay derivatives, synthetic clays, activated carbon, zeolites, silica, and others, have been used for the production of host-guest nanopesticides.

Nanopesticides are used as agro-nanochemicals for fertilizer, soil improver, plant protection and management, precision farming, sensors and detectors, pesticide remediation, animal production, postharvest management, and more. Nanopesticides are also utilized to improve agricultural yield and prevent food waste. Nanopesticides can boost vegetative growth, reproductive development, and blooming, thus increasing output, fruit quality, and shelf-life.



For the purpose of analysis, the nanopesticide market scope covers type, utility, application, and region. The report outlines the details about nanopesticide types, including nanoinsecticides, nanoherbicides, nanofungicides, and others. The use of nanopesticide in various applications, including pest control, packaging, and others is analyzed in the report. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of nanopesticide across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



In addition, the report covers profiles of key industry participants such as Andermatt Biocontrol, Bayer, BioWorks, Inc., Camson Biotechnologies, Corteva, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Migrow Agro Solution, Plantix Crop Care, Stockton Biotechnologies, and Valent BioSciences LLC.



Key Market Segments

By Utility

Food Crop

Industrial Crop

By Application

Pest Control

Packaging

Others

By Type

Nanoinsecticides

Nanoherbicides

Nanofungicides

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Bayer AG

BioWorks, Inc.

Camson Biotechnologies

Corteva

Marrone Bio Innovations

Migrow Agro Solution

Plantix Crop Care

Stockton Biotechnologies

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the nanoinsecticides segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021

By utility, the industrial crop segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021 growing with a CAGR of 12.2%

By application, pest control segment dominated the market in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2%.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

China was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 14.4%.

South Korea and Japan are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 12.7% and 12.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.

