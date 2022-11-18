Point Blank Enterprises confirms submission of its proposal package for the next phase of the US Army Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) Program

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (PBE), headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, is honored to continue its participation in the U.S. Army’s OMFV Program. PBE offers a clean-sheet design, created in a fully digital environment, where the benefits of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) are truly realized. The PBE Team, comprised of industry leading subject matter experts such as Roush, Palantir, Cummins, Renk, and Strategic Technology Consulting, along with a host of innovative and nimble small businesses, evaluated the requirements for a future combat vehicle platform and carefully designed a transformational next-generation infantry fighting vehicle.



“The U.S. Army’s multi-phase OMFV program provides a unique opportunity for a pioneering new entrant, like Point Blank, to participate by bringing innovation together with advanced digital engineering tools,” said PBE Executive Vice President, Mark Edwards. “We’re confident that Point Blank’s OMFV design, perfected during Phase 2, can be realized, is truly innovative, and delivers the most balanced integration of desired capabilities. More specifically, we’ve created a combat vehicle platform that can rapidly adapt to change, adopt new technologies and enable a 2-person crew to efficiently and effectively operate in the ever-increasing complexity of tomorrow’s multi-domain battlespace.”

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance protective and survivability products and services. Through its key brands Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group, First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich, the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. Specifically, TPG is a long-established technology leader in the development of rugged survivability systems for aerospace and defense protection applications. Serving as a technology and integration partner to its customers, TPG provides a full range of advanced, highly engineered solutions that range from modular open systems approaches to program-specific solutions. Our unmatched capabilities ensure the success of your program’s system development and integration. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

