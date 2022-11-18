Optimal IdM Wins Prestigious ASTORS Award From American Security Today

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, was awarded the Best Identity Access Management Solution award in the American Security Today’s annual ASTOR awards program.



In its seventh year, the ASTORS awards program recognizes government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets.

The OptimalCloud platform, supports multiple authentication methods, including push notifications via the proprietary Optimal Authenticator app, which works for Android, Windows, and iOS. Other authentication methods include FIDO2 devices, RADIUS, OTP and TOTP, SMS, and security questions.

For policy management, the OptimalCloud allows the definition of MFA requirements based on organizational membership or on access to specific applications. Administrators can also implement adaptive MFA by combining dynamic and static policies such as user behavior, device, and location.

“This 2022 ASTORS award validates Optimal IdM’s strategic vision for innovation with products such as the OptimalCloud,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO of Optimal IdM. He continued, “We are revolutionizing the IAM space that meets many of the unprecedented challenges facing public and private employers today.”

American Security Today’s panel of experts evaluated the OptimalCloud for its technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, the overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside the industry.

More information about the OptimalCloud and the MFA offering can be found at www.TheOptimalCloud.com.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a full featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.