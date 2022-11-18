New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waste Management and Remediation Services Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362883/?utm_source=GNW



Waste Management and Remediation Service Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the waste management and remediation service market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, manufacturing, construction, retail/wholesale, and demolition. The waste management and remediation service market is expected to reach an estimated $405 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are operational rearrangement by companies and growing construction activity due to increasing population and economic expansion.



Emerging Trends In the Waste Management and Remediation Service Market



Waste Management and Remediation Service Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global waste management and remediation service market by type, mode, end use, and region as follows:



Waste Management and Remediation Service Market by Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Waste Collection

• Waste Treatment and Disposal

• Remediation Services and Other Waste Management Services



Waste Management and Remediation Service Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Residential

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Retail/Wholesale

• Demolition



Waste Management and Remediation Service Market by Region [Value ($M) analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• USA

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

List of Waste Management and Remediation Service Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies waste management and remediation service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the waste management and remediation service companies profiled in this report includes.



• Waste Management

• Suez Environment

• Republic Services

• Waste Connections

• Clean Harbors

• Stericycle

• Astellas Pharma

• Covanta

• Sacyr S.

A.

Waste Management and Remediation Service Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that waste collection is expected to remain the largest type segment, and this segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in waste generation volumes.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strict environmental regulations.

Features of Waste Management and Remediation Service Market

• Market Size Estimates: Waste management and remediation service market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by type and end use

• Regional Analysis: Waste management and remediation service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, mode, end use, and regions for the waste management and remediation service market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the waste management and remediation service market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the waste management and remediation service market size?

Answer: The global waste management and remediation service market is expected to reach an estimated $405 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for waste management and remediation service market?

Answer: The waste management and remediation service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the waste management and remediation service market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are operational rearrangement by companies and growing construction activity due to increasing population and economic expansion

Q4. What are the major type for waste management and remediation service?

Q5. Who are the key waste management and remediation service companies?



Answer: Some of the key waste management and remediation service companies are as follows:

• Waste Management

• Suez Environment

• Republic Services

• Waste Connections

• Clean Harbors

• Stericycle

• Astellas Pharma

• Covanta

• Advanced Disposal Services

• Sacyr S.

A.

Q6. In waste management and remediation service market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global waste management and remediation service market by type (waste collection, waste treatment and disposal, remediation services and other waste management services), mode (online and offline), end use (residential, manufacturing, construction, retail/wholesale, and demolition), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



