Notification on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On the initiative of the Management Company LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB (the “Management Company”) and in accordance with the Management Company's decision of 18 November 2022, Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“, the closed-end investment company intended for informed investors, company‘s code 304213372, registered office at Jogailos st. 4, 01116 Vilnius, Lithuania (the Company) is hereby convened to be held on 12 December 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company.

Proposed agenda for the Meeting:

Amendment of the terms and conditions of the Company's Green Bonds, issued in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 05/11/2021. Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association and adoption of the new version of the Company’s Articles of Association.

Registration of the attendees shall start at 9:00 a.m.

Persons who are shareholders of the Company on the date of the Meeting, either in person or by proxy, or persons with whom an agreement of transfer of the voting right has been concluded, shall be entitled to attend, and vote at the Meeting.

Participants coming to the Meeting shall be required to bring a document of proof of identity.

Persons authorised by shareholders must have a power of attorney or another document certified in accordance with the law.

All material on the Agenda of the Meeting being convened, draft resolutions on each item on the Agenda, other documents and information related to the exercise of shareholder’s rights may be obtained at the registered office of the Company.

Contact person:

Rūta Abromavičienė, Legal Officer of LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB

Address: Jogailos st. 4, 01116 Vilnius, Lithuania

Tel.: +370 5 261 94 70

E-mail: ruta.abromaviciene@lordslb.lt