Terrestrial Laser Scanning Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players 3D Systems, Leica Geosystems, Maptek & More

The global terrestrial laser scanning market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.18% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.



Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor which is expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global terrestrial laser scanning market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution, technology, laser type and application.



Breakup by Solution:

Scanning Systems

Scanning Services

Breakup by Technology:

Phase-Shift

Pulse-Based

Optical Triangulation

Breakup by Laser Type:

Diode

Fiber

Solid-State

Breakup by Application:

Building Information Modeling

Topographical Survey

Forestry and Agricultural Survey

Mining Survey

Construction Survey

Research and Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market



6 Market Breakup by Solution



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by Laser Type



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Inc.

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)

FARO Technologies Inc.

Fugro N.V

Hexagon AB

Leica Geosystems

Maptek

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.

