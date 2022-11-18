Polymer Market Trends and ForecastThe global polymer market is expected to reach an estimated $990.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymer Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362881/?utm_source=GNW



Polymer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building and construction, industrial, and packaging market. The global polymer market is expected to reach an estimated $990.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for plastic and rubber in the automotive and construction sector and ease of availability and cost efficiency.



Polymer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polymer market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Polymer Market by [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

• Elastomers



Polymer Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Industrial

• Packaging

• Others



Polymer Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of Polymer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polymer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polymer companies profiled in this report includes.

• Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• SABIC

• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

Polymer Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that thermoplastic polymer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for thermoplastics in the food packaging industry, owing to their high mechanical strength, cost efficiency, and ease of manufacturing.

• Packaging will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for plastic in food and pharmaceutical packaging

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growth in construction and industrial sectors..

Features of Polymer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (kilotons)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry.

• Regional Analysis: Polymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the polymer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polymer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polymer market size?

Answer: The global polymer market is expected to reach an estimated $990.4 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polymer market?

Answer: The polymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polymer market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for plastic and rubber in the automotive and construction sector and ease of availability and cost efficiency.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for polymer?

Answer: Packaging, automotive and building, and construction are the major end use industries for polymer.

Q5. Who are the key polymer companies?



Some of the key polymer companies are as follows:

• Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• SABIC

• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

Q6.

Which polymer product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that thermoplastic polymer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for thermoplastics in the food packaging industry, owing to their high mechanical strength, cost efficiency, and ease of manufacturing.

Q8: In polymer market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polymer market by product type (thermoplastic, thermoset, and elastomers), end use industry (automotive, building and construction, industrial, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to polymer market or related to polymer companies, polymer market share, polymer market analysis, polymer market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362881/?utm_source=GNW



