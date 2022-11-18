Current Sensor Market is Projected to Reach USD 5 billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Current Sensor Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.



How is the Report Helpful?

The report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the current Sensor market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing adoption of power management systems in data centers for enhanced efficiency & speed with reduced power expenditure.

Stringent government regulations about control of data center power consumption.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Current Sensor Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Loop Type

by End-use Type

by Region

Current Sensor Market Insights

Market Trends by End-sue Type

The market has been classified into automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and networking, medical, energy and power, industrial, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of current sensors in EVs and HEVs. Significant developments in EVs/HEVs require progress on the electrification of powertrains, which further boosts the demand for current sensors.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American Current Sensor market accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. The market growth is mainly propelled by growing governmental concerns to conserve the environment towards implementation of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation & conversion, further bolstering the regional market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 8% during the review period. This growth is mainly attributed to expanding establishments of hyper-scale data centers across Japan, China, India, and South Korea. These hyper-scale data centers are highly integrated with current sensors in different power management devices such as SMPS, data-centre UPS, and Power Distribution Units (PDUs), which further proliferate the regional market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact on the Current Sensor Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US)

TDK Corporation (TDK-Micronas GmbH) (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

NK Technologies (US)

Tamura Corporation (Japan)

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

