Military Embedded Systems Global Market Report 2022: Scope for Software Innovation in Military Computers Presents Opportunities

The "Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military embedded systems market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in upgradation programmes by US military, development of advanced command & control systems, among others.

Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) in Military Embedded Systems

The graphical processing unit (GPU) is a component in an embedded system suitable for applications such as ISR and radar processing. The display technologies being used by the defense industry are becoming faster and require higher resolutions. They, therefore, require powerful GPUs to process images. Designers of HPEC (high-performance embedded computing) for defense have alternatives, such as FPGA (field-programmable gate array) or GPU when choosing a primary processor for image and signal processing.

Test & Certification Services for Military Embedded Systems

Embedded testing is the checking of the functional as well as non-functional attributes of software and hardware in an embedded system. The purpose of embedded testing is to verify and validate the software and hardware as per the client's requirement. Embedded testing helps in finding bugs in software, cutting down development and maintenance costs, and improving system performance. Certification services are provided to ensure the products meet all required standards and to help identify specific areas for optimization. Customer prototype testing helps in identifying bugs and solving issues early in a product's development cycle. Several companies also offer on-site testing at their facilities. For instance, Smart Embedded Computing provides an on-site testing facility located in Tempe, Arizona (US), thus enabling local customers to save on shipping and travel costs.

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OVPs): The Fastest-growing segment of the military embedded systems market for Naval Platform, by Ship Type

Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are specially developed for navies and coastguards for tasks in regions where there is a low-level threat. These vessels are used for missions, including military security, safety, and humanitarian tasks. In recent years, due to tensions in areas from the Mediterranean Sea to the South China Sea, the demand for OPVs is increasing. Asia Pacific has the largest proportion of OPVs, and the region is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets for OPVs, along with Africa, the Middle East, and South America, in the coming years. For instance, in February 2020, L&T commissioned its fifth OPV ICGS Varad for Indian coastal guards. In January 2020, Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd (Chittagong) secured a contract for six new OPVs for the Bangladesh Navy. Such procurements and developments of OPVs will drive the market for military embedded systems. Also, increasing investments in maritime security and enhancement of naval capabilities to drive the military embedded systems for OPVs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Network Convergence

Use of Multicore Processor Technology

Emergence of Electronic and Network-Centric Warfare

Increased Focus on Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies

Rising Demand for New and Advanced Electronic Combat Systems

Increasing Use of Ew Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering

Restraints

System Design Certification Requirement for System Upgrade

Complexities in Embedded Product Development

Opportunities

Scope for Software Innovation in Military Computers

Development of Ew Systems with Enhanced Capabilities

Challenges

Increased Barriers in Designing Military Embedded Systems

Critical Security Procedures in Embedded Devices

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Server Architecture

8 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Platform

9 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application

10 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Installation Type

11 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Component

12 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Service

13 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Peripherals

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Aitech Defense Systems

Ametek

Autotec

Avdor Helet

Concurrent Technologies

Crystal Group

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Dell Technologies

Elma Electronic

Eurotech

General Dynamics Corporation

General Micro Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kontron (S&T Ag)

Mercury Systems, Inc.

North Atlantic Industries, Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Radisys

Smart Embedded Computing

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

Vadatech

Xilinx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmr88t

