AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Honored with Two AST ASTORS Awards for Firearm Detection AI and RAD Light My Way

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the Company) (OTCPK:AITX), has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has been named a winner of the 2022 AST ‘ASTORS’ Award for its breakthrough Firearm Detection AI analytic in the category of Best Metal/Weapons Detection Solution, and for RAD Light My Way in the category of Best Alert Notification System.

Thousands of security industry, government, and public safety professionals convened in New York City Wednesday to meet with experts from industry-leading innovators at ISC East, the Northeast’s largest physical and IT security trade show to preview the latest in security technologies.

The annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program honors distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets. ‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder, and editorial director of American Security Today.

“Receiving two AST ASTORS awards for our most recent software and hardware solutions is a great honor,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We appreciate the recognition from American Security Today and look forward to the security and #PropTech industries continued acceptance and roll out of these solutions.”

The Company also noted that ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, that distributes RAD’s AVA access control robot under their product name ‘Virtual Gate Guard’ was also honored with an AST ASTORS Award in the category Best Access Control & Authentication System. “It’s so rewarding that RAD’s first OEM client, part of the giant GardaWorld footprint, has been recognized for one of our solutions,” added Reinharz.

AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for gated communities, logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased security and visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost. At ISC West in late March, AVA was named a winner of the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards in the category of Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals.

RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security and safety. This breakthrough solution puts the power of personal safety in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. RAD Light My Way recently won two Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether, ROSA™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, RADDOG™, RIO™, RAD Light My Way™, or TOM. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. No information contained in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. Additionally, any industry data provided herein is of no predictive value regarding the future sale of the Company’s products. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

