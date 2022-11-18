New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrically Conductive Filler Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362878/?utm_source=GNW



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace industries. The fillers in the global electrically coating market is expected to reach $543.3 million with a negative CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for conductive coating in consumer electronics, rise in electromagnetic pollution, and stringent environment and EMC regulation.



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market by filler type, application, polymer type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Filler Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Silver

• Nickel

• Carbon Black

• Carbon Nanotube

• Others



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Application [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• EMI/RFI Shielding

• ESD/Antistatic



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Polymer Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Others



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market by Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fillers in the global electrically conductive coating companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating companies profiled in this report includes.

• Orion Engineered Carbons

• Birla Carbon

• Cabot

• Arkema

• Nanocyl

• Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies

• OCSiAl

• Johnson Matthey

• Ferro Corporation

• LEONI

• DOWA Electronics

Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for conductive coating in EMI/RFI shielding application and growing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and television.

• Silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for ESD and antistatic coating in consumer electronics and automotive application will drive the demand for carbon black filler.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Features of Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by filler type, application, polymer type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different filler type, application, polymer type, end use industry, and regions for the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market size?

Answer: The fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market is expected to reach an estimated $543.3 million by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market?

Answer: The fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market is expected to grow at a negative CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for conductive coating in consumer electronics, rise in electromagnetic pollution, and stringent environment and EMC regulation.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for fillers in the global electrically conductive coating?

Answer: Consumer electronics and automotive are the major end use industries for fillers in the global electrically conductive coating.

Q5. Who are the key fillers in the global electrically conductive coating companies?



Q7. Which fillers in the global electrically conductive coating product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for ESD and antistatic coating in consumer electronics and automotive application will drive the demand for carbon black filler.

Q8. In fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market by product type (silver, nickel, carbon black, carbon nanotube, and others), application (EMI/RFI shielding and ESD/Antistatic), polymer type (epoxy, acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

