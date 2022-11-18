Luxury Goods Market to Worth $443.37 Billion By 2028 | Top 5 Companies Generate Around 49% Revenue | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the global economic slowdown, luxury goods market sales are predicted to grow steadily in the years to come. A number of reasons account for this growth. First, many of these products represent a status symbol – items that indicate one's wealth and social standing. Accordingly, there is an increasing trend among consumers to focus on enhancing their personal appearance and improve their overall lifestyle. Second, many people continue to feel anxious about the current economic situation and see luxury goods as a way to invest in themselves and feel wealthier in the long term. Last but not least, luxury brands have become increasingly innovative in terms of design and production, ensuring that their products remain at the forefront of fashion trends.

This growth of the luxury goods market is fueled by multiple factors, including increasing wealth among certain groups of people, a growing trend toward eco-friendliness and sustainable living, as well as evolving social behaviors that are driving up demand for luxurious products.

Some of the most popular brands in global luxury goods market include Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., which all saw increases in sales last year. While the demand for high-end products has never been greater, it's important to remember that not everyone can afford such expensive items. For those who cannot afford these items outright but still want to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, there are plenty of affordable alternatives available that still deliver on the desired quality level.

Fine Wine is Gaining Huge Momentum in Luxury Goods Market

Some luxury goods that are forecast to see strong growth include fine wine, spirits, watches and jewelry. Fine wine is expected to continue benefiting from growing popularity among wealthy individuals as well as enhanced investment opportunities in the industry due to favorable demographics and increasing interest from non-traditional investors such as private equity firms. Watches are also predicted to maintain high demand owing to their status as status symbols and ability to express personal style. Jewelry will benefit from increased spending on weddings and other special occasions as well as increasing wealth levels in many countries around the world.

Luxury Fashion, Watches and Jewelry Generate Over $160 Billion in Global Luxury Goods Market

The luxury fashion, watches and jewelry industry generated over $160 billion in sales in 2021. This is a significant increase from the $142 billion that was generated in 2020. The growth of this market can be attributed to two main factors: an increasing demand for luxurious products by consumers and increased production capacity by luxury fashion brands. On the other hand, we found that average revenue per user on luxury fashion, watches and jewelry was pegged at $12.29, $8.5, and 8.4 respectively. Moreover, most of the consumers (80%) prefer buying the luxury goods from offline store. However, with the growing trend of online shopping, the luxury goods market is also witnessing a little growth.

One of the reasons that the luxury fashion, watches and jewelry industry is so lucrative is because it has a wide range of products to choose from. There are high-end watches that cost hundreds of dollars, diamond rings that can cost millions of dollars, and clothing items like sunglasses and purses that can cost quite a bit too. And the list goes on … there is definitely something for everyone when it comes to luxury goods.

Another reason is people tend to collect items over time. For example, someone who owns a few expensive watches may decide to add another watch to their collection eventually. Or someone who buys diamonds as an occasional accessory may decide to buy one necklace per month or one ring per year. This type of “graduation” piece ultimately leads to more purchases as collectors find new ways to add value to their existing collections.

Top 5 Companies in Global Luxury Goods Market Generate Over 49% Revenue

The luxury goods market is expected to grow by 6.3% in 2017 and by a further 5% in 2018, reaching $1.9 trillion euros by 2021, according to a report from Grand View Research. A number of factors are driving this growth, including increased affluence across all segments of society and a rising trend among consumers to treat themselves better. Additionally, the emergence of global luxury brands and the growing popularity of travel are also contributing to higher demand for luxury goods.

The top five companies in the global luxury goods market by sales are LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), Richemont (Cartier, Montblanc), Nike (Nike, Inc.), PPR (Prada Group), and Burberry Group plc (Burberry Ltd.), accounting for 49% of global sales in 2021. However, there is an increasing trend towards consolidation within the luxury goods industry, with several players expanding their businesses at an even faster rate than the overall market growth rate.

This has led to fierce competition among brands for buyers' attention and encouraged them to develop innovative marketing strategies that can distinguish their products from those of their rivals. Luxury Goods Spotlight: Rolex Watches Rolex watches are perhaps the most iconic examples of luxury goods products and are renowned for their quality and durability. The company's flagship product is the Rolex Daytona watch, which is known for its legendary Speedmaster watch line that includes models suitable for both professional athletes and weekend spa.

Top Players in Global Luxury Goods Market

Ralph Lauren Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Kering SA (Paris, France)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (Central, Hong Kong)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (New York, U.S.)

LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SA (Paris, France)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Geneva, Switzerland)

Luxottica Group SpA (Milan, Italy)

The Swatch Group Ltd. (Biel / Bienne, Switzerland)

L’Oréal Group (Clichy, France)

