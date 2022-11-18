Polyphenylene Market Trends and ForecastThe global polyphenylene market is forecast to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenylene Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362877/?utm_source=GNW



Polyphenylene Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polyphenylene market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, and coatings industries. The global polyphenylene market is forecast to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in the automotive production, increasing electronic content per vehicle, increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive, and growth in semiconductor industry.



Emerging Trends in the Polyphenylene Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact of the dynamics of the polyphenylene market, include development of eco-friendly, chlorine-free polyphenylene sulfide and development of PPS for food and beverage applications.



Polyphenylene Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyphenylene market by product type, application, end use industry, and region as follows:



Polyphenylene Market by Product Type [Volume (KT) and Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide

• Polyphenylene Sulfide



Polyphenylene Market by Application [Volume (KT) and Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Engineering Plastics

• Filter Bags

• High- Performance Lubricants

• Composites and Others



Polyphenylene Market by End Use Industry [Volume (KT) and Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Coatings

• Others



Polyphenylene Market by Region [Volume (KT) and Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Rest of the World

List of Polyphenylene Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyphenylene companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyphenylene companies profiled in this report includes.

• Toray Industries

• DIC Corporation

• Asahi Kasei

• Kureha Corporation

• SABIC

• Celanese Corporation

Polyphenylene Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that engineering plastic will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand in automotive industry. PPS is used in various vehicle components such as electrical connectors, ignition systems, lighting systems, fuel systems, and hybrid vehicle inverter components.

• Polyphenylene sulfide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of polyphenylene sulfide in high- temperature applications due to its superior properties.

• APAC will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for polyphenylene in the automotive and electronics industries.

Features of Polyphenylene Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polyphenylene market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use industry, and application.

• Regional Analysis: Polyphenylene market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, application, and regions for the polyphenylene market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyphenylene market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

