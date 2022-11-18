Global Industrial Air Purifier Market 2022-2028: Increasing Demand for Workers' Safety Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Air Purifier Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MARKET OUTLOOK



This report suggests that the global industrial air purifier market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecasted period 2022-2028.



Factors such as rising demand for workers' safety and increasing health concerns due to air pollution are driving the global market's growth. Besides this, the rising adoption of molecular industrial air purifiers is expected to create numerous opportunities for the studied market.



On the contrary, the high maintenance cost of air purifiers and the emission of hazardous by-products may restrict the market's development during the forecast period.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global industrial air purifier market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's robust growth is mainly on account of rising industrialization. Moreover, the surge in infrastructure projects in nations like China has hampered air quality, leading to high demand for air purifiers. Besides, governments and research institutes are striving to identify ways to integrate advanced filter technologies in these systems to curb emissions. Increasing awareness about the effects of air pollution on human health also augments air cleaners demand, fueling the studied market's growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Workers' Safety

Increasing Health Concerns Due to Air Pollution

Favorable Government Measures

Market Challenges

High Maintenance Cost of Air Purifiers

Emission of Harmful By-Products

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Molecular Industrial Air Purifiers

Economic Impact of Degrading Air Quality

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Compactness

3.1. Compact

3.2. Non-Compact



4. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Product Type

4.1. Molecular

4.2. Particulate



5. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Food & Beverage

5.2. Metal Processing

5.3. Agriculture

5.4. Pharmaceutical

5.5. Power

5.6. Cement

5.7. Other End-Users



6. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc

Daikin Industries Ltd

Trotec GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Euromate Bv

Camfil Ab

Elex AG

General Electric Company

Mann+Hummel Group

Thermax Ltd

Hamon Group

Gea Group AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

John Wood Group plc

Ducon Technologies

Spx Corporation

