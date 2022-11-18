Power Cable Market Trends and ForecastThe global power cable market is expected to reach an estimated $69 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Cable Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362876/?utm_source=GNW



Power Cable Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the energy cable market looks attractive with opportunities in the utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. The global power cable market is expected to reach an estimated $69 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in electricity consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, electrification of rural areas, and increasing construction activities.



Power Cable Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global power cable market by voltage type, end use industries, installation, and region as follows:



Power Cable Market by Voltage Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage



Power Cable Market by End Use Industries Market [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Utilities

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



Power Cable Market by Installation [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

• Overhead

• Underground

• Submarine



Power Cable Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of Power Cable Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies power cable companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the power cable companies profiled in this report includes.

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans S.

A.

• Leoni AG

• NKT A/S

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Encore Wire Corporation

• KEI Industries Limited

• Southwire

Power Cable Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that low voltage cable is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction as well as automotive sector, especially in China and India.

• Utilities are expected to remain the largest end use market due to the continuous expansion in electrical infrastructure to fulfill growing electricity demand. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing construction activities and increasing demand for heating, cooling, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment..

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due toe conomic expansion, industrialization, urbanization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for energy cables.

Features of Power Cable Market

• Market Size Estimates: Power cable market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by voltage type, end use industry, and installation.

• Regional Analysis: Power cable market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different voltage type, end use industry, installation, and regions for the power cable market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the power cable market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the power cable market size?

Answer: The global power cable market is expected to reach an estimated $69 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for power cable market?

Answer: The power cable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the power cable market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market growth in electricity consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, electrification of rural areas, and increasing construction activities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for power cable?

Answer: Utilities and residential are the major end use industries for power cable.

Q5. Who are the key power cable companies?



Answer: Some of the key power cable companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which power cable product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that low voltage cable is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction, especially in China and India.

Q8: In power cable market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global power cable market by voltage type (low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and high voltage cables), end use industry (utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial), installation (overhead, underground, and submarine), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to power cable market or related to power cable companies, power cable market share, power cable market analysis, power cable market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

