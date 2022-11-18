Tunnel to Towers Surprises 21 Families with Mortgage Payoffs at FOX Nation Patriot Awards

Staten Island, New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce it has paid off the mortgages held on the homes of twenty-one Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families.

Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller surprised the families with the news while on stage at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards honors America’s most valiant, including military veterans, first responders and other everyday heroes.

“We are here tonight to celebrate everyday Americans who do amazing things, and there is nothing more amazing than volunteering to serve our country or community. I am honored to announce that Tunnel to Towers, with the support of Americans across this great country, will now be taking care of you, the way your loved ones took care of us. Tunnel to Towers has paid off the mortgage on the home of every single family here on this stage. Twenty-one mortgages, all paid in full to ensure that all of you and all of your children will be able to stay in your homes, FOREVER," Siller said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program and Fallen First Responder Program honor the legacy of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country and our communities, by providing mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes to the families they leave behind.

The announcement includes the families of:

U.S. Army Captain Andrew K. Allman

U.S. Army Captain David William Clark

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Justin Avery Everett

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Carlos E. Gil Orozco

U.S. Army Captain John Louis Hallett III

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant William Haywood Jefferson Jr.

U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Clifton David Browne Jr.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Aaron Dean White

U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Sean McSween

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Douglas Meadows

U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Gilbert Minjares

U.S. Army Sergeant Major Christopher Adam Nelms

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Nicolas Eduardo Prabhavat

U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Minter Bailey Ralston IV

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Michael Clark

U.S. Marine Corps Captain Dustin Ryan Lukasiewicz

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Dominic Joseph Hall

Sarasota County, FL Sheriff’s Deputy Pilot Stephen Michael Shull

Lane County, OR Deputy Sheriff Courtney Couch

Warrington Township, PA K9 Police Officer Stephen C. Plum Jr.

La Vergne, TN Detective Lieutenant Kevin Jay Stolinsky

Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s programs.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

