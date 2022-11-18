Boston Retail Solutions Announces CEO Retirement & Succession Plan

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Retail Solutions (FKA Boston Barricade) announced today that Mr. Bob Putnam plans to retire at the end of 2022 after 30 years with the company. He will become a special advisor to the board of directors so that we will have access to his extensive knowledge and experience.

Since founding the company in 1992, Bob has built the company into a market leader for retail solutions, including modular barricades, large-scale graphics, and vehicle wraps. He has expanded the company's national footprint, made strategic acquisitions, and guided the business through some challenging economic times, most recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Boston Retail Solutions' 200 employee-owners, we want to thank Bob for his leadership and impact over his more than three decades with the organization," said Rick Cope, Chairman of the Board of Boston Retail Solutions. "A steadfast and bold leader, Bob has built a terrific company. The team is sincerely grateful to Bob for his dedication to our company and wishes him the best in this next chapter."

Mr. Randy Ahlm, the current COO of Boston Retail Solutions, has been named the new CEO, effective Nov. 15, 2022.

Randy's selection as CEO by the Board of Directors is based on his 20+ years in executive leadership and demonstrated ability to rapidly scale similar size businesses. His history of building customer-focused teams and implementing operational excellence makes Randy the right person to be the next CEO.

"Randy is well positioned to lead Boston Retail Solutions in the next phase of growth," said Mr. Putnam. "With his proven track record, I know the company is in good hands. I wish Randy all the best in his new role and look forward to the continued success of Boston Retail Solutions."

"I want to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me as I step into this role," said Randy. "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with our talented leadership team and employee owners around the country to advance Boston Retail Solutions' profitable growth strategy."

Contact Information:

Adam Acosta

Director of Marketing

aacosta@bostonrs.com

772-257-7428



