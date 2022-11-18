Patty Waltcher Joins Ojai Office Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Ojai, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Patty Waltcher has joined the Ojai office.



A seasoned and successful agent specializing in the Ojai-area luxury market, Patty has consistently been the top-producing REALTOR® in the Ojai Valley for 28 years. She joins the company from a large international brokerage, where she earned her stellar reputation working closely with clients to find creative solutions for sellers and buyers alike.



“Building positive and lasting relationships is the key to my success,” said Patty, who has lived in the region since 1992. “My goal is always to match people and property so that everyone in the transaction is happy with their ultimate decisions.”



Over the course of her career, Patty has proudly represented some of the grandest properties in Ojai. While specializing in unique architectural residences, she is equally enthusiastic to represent family homes, commercial property, and buildable lots.



When deciding where to spend the next phase of her professional journey, Patty was impressed with the well-established and organized structure of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “The company has a very warm, family-like atmosphere,” she said. “Everybody looks out for one another, and I really appreciate that energy.”



Active in her community at the personal and professional levels, Patty serves on the board of the Ojai Playwrights Conference, which has been supporting creative voices in the Ojai Valley since 1998. She also has been president for 15 years of the nonprofit Lotus Outreach International, which provides education and support for thousands of at-risk girls in India and Cambodia.



To work with an agent who has created an excellent team that provides top-of-the-line marketing and continuous support for all aspects of each transaction, contact Patty at 805-340-3774 and pattywaltcher@mac.com.

