Menopause Treatment Market Size Worth USD 15,456.3 Million by 2027 at 6.18% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause Treatment Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Menopause Treatment Market Information By Treatment, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2027, the market is expected reach USD 15,456.3 Million at a CAGR 6.18% during the forecast 2020-2027

Market Scope:

The symptoms of menopause can be treated in certain cases, but in many cases, the women do not need it. Some women have found that making positive lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier and exercising more, has helped. For other people, only medication can ease their discomfort. If your hot flashes and vaginal dryness from menopause are interfering with your daily life, your doctor may prescribe hormone therapy. Hormone replacement treatment, often known as hormone therapy, is commonly used to treat the symptoms of menopause. Menopausal hormone therapy, whether estrogen-only or estrogen with progesterone, is recommended by the FDA, but only at the minimum effective dose and for the shortest duration possible.

Menopause Treatment Market Competitive Outlook:

Companies are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to develop new medications and therapies for menopause in order to strengthen their global presence and compete with existing market leaders. Players in the menopause therapy market adopt a wide variety of competitive methods to stay ahead of the pack, including but not limited to: gaining FDA approval; acquiring new companies; forming partnerships; expanding existing ones; and collaborating with other firms.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 15456.3 Million CAGR 6.18% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Women are increasingly leading a hectic and stressful lifestyle Herbal Treatment for Menopause Turns Out to be a Major Opportunity for Vendors

The major players of the market are:

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Eli Lily and Company (US)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Cipla Inc. (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Menopause Treatment Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

In recent years, it has become critically important to provide women with effective therapy for menopause symptoms because of the rise in the prevalence of physical and mental health issues among women. In response to the prevalence of hot flashes, formication, migraine, anxiety, fatigue, mood swings, irritability, and insomnia, many companies have developed cutting-edge therapies to alleviate these symptoms. Growth in the menopause therapy industry is being bolstered by substantial investments in extended research and development initiatives to launch novel medications.

Menopause symptoms are exacerbated by the lack of sleep that has become common among working women. This has led to a state of constant tension and anxiety for many women. The increasing purchasing power of women in many nations has also been good for the menopause therapy industry.

Women's increasing usage of herbal supplements as a menopause treatment is one of the market's most prominent new developments. As a result, companies are responding to the market need by releasing new products that contain menopause-relieving components. As it turns out, black cohosh and soy isoflavones are the two natural remedies for menopause that women prefer.

Market expansion is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the number of women experiencing vasomotor and menopausal symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes. Mood fluctuations, inability to focus, and despair are also associated with menopause.

Market Restraints

Companies providing treatments for menopause have struggled greatly because to the widespread existence of significant gender-wise health disparities in a lot of nations. Women in nations with limited awareness and income see no gains in their health due to the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure. This has the potential to be a major impediment to expansion in the worldwide menopausal therapy industry over the next few years.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The menopause treatment market has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, leading to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and reduced demand. Top corporations are working to strengthen their supply chains and speed up operations to control further losses as the world works to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2. To deal with the economic concerns brought on by the epidemic, they are also engaging in research and development and forming joint ventures. And now that the new coronavirus outbreak is under control, the worldwide menopause treatment industry should be able to rebound at a more rapid rate in the years ahead.

Menopause Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Treatment

Hormone therapy is the most widely indicated or given prescription for preventing hot flashes and vaginal dryness associated with menopause, and this sector of the market accounts for a disproportionately large share of the global market. Treatments that don't involve hormones include antidepressants and other options.

By Distribution Channel

In 2021, the hospital pharmacy market led the industry since more and more women are choosing to give birth in hospital because of the abundance of cutting-edge medical resources available there.

Menopause Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

Due to rising rates of urogenital problems and vasomotor symptoms in women, the introduction of novel therapeutics, and the presence of a mature healthcare system supported by cutting-edge facilities, the American market has been in the lead since 2019. The increasing number of women over 60, the widespread acceptance of hazardous practices, and the ever-increasing availability of innovative drugs all contribute to the United States' competitive advantage. Supportive government activities relating to women's health in the United States, and the subsequent rise in awareness, help strengthen the expansion potential of the local market.

A combination of factors, including rising levels of public knowledge about the importance of women's health and the increasing frequency with which international players form joint ventures with local firms and distributors, gives Asia Pacific a leg up on other regions in terms of future growth potential. Women in the region are rapidly becoming tech-savvy and computer-literate. The growing number of professional women in the area represents a new business opportunity because they are early adopters of smartphone technology and healthcare digitization.

